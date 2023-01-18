Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
George Santos Planned ‘Engagement Party’ With Man While Married to Woman
Two years into his mysterious marriage to a woman—and five years before they divorced—George Santos invited friends to celebrate his engagement to a man, The Daily Beast has learned. “Good evening everyone! As you all may already know Pedro and I have decided to join our toothbrushes! Lol...
His dog was dying, and he needed help. He says he ended up swindled by George Santos
Rich Osthoff told NPR that Santos — who went by Anthony Devolder — set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the veteran's dog in 2016. Santos never delivered the cash. The dog died months later.
CNN Anchor Nails GOP Rep. Byron Donalds for His George Santos Hypocrisy
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told CNN on Thursday that it wasn't his place to call for his truth-allergic colleague George Santos’ resignation, only for anchor Victor Blackwell to remind him he’s had no problem demanding President Joe Biden to step down. Amid growing uproar for Santos to resign...
Bill Maher Finds a Way to Blame Democrats for George Santos
Bill Maher closed out the 21st season premiere of HBO’s Real Time Friday night by taking on the scandals surrounding Rep. George Santos (R-NY). His big takeaway? Democrats are to blame for believing his many, many lies. “Of course, we’ve seen liars before,” the host said of American politicians,...
Republican Group Ambushes Kentucky Diners With Breonna Taylor Killing Footage
Diners in a Kentucky restaurant were left aghast when a Republican group ambushed them with police body-cam footage of the death of Breonna Taylor. The clip was played by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, who held an event in the restaurant with John Mattingly, a now former cop who raided Taylor’s apartment and has become a conservative commentator. The event took place on the balcony of Anna’s Greek Restaurant in Bowling Green, but patrons of the restaurant with no connection or knowledge of the event were made to listen to audio and watch footage of the graphic scene as lights went out in the building, according to witness accounts. “We were no longer able to even hear people at our table and barely could see our food,” Cayce Johnson, a patron of the restaurant, said in a Facebook post. Diners also reportedly faced hostility from event attendees, the NAACP said in a statement admonishing the restaurant for failing to notify customers of the event. The Republican Women’s Club branch has since deleted their Facebook page.
The 87-Page Document That Should Have Sunk George Santos
The Democrat who lost to George Santos (R-NY) in November’s midterm elections has talked in detail about how his campaign found dirt on the far-right Republican before his win—but didn’t have the time or money to dig deeper. Speaking to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode...
Jeff Bezos Emerges as WaPo Staffers Brace for Doom
The Washington Post began 2023 under the threat of layoffs and a bitter war between its publisher and staff. A surprise visit from its billionaire owner this week has only seemed to add more uncertainty to the mix. Jeff Bezos’ presence at a morning editorial meeting on Thursday was a...
7 brutally funny cartoons about Biden's growing document scandal
Joe Heller | Copyright 2023 Hellertoon.com Clay Jones | Copyright 2023 Claytoonz.com Steve Kelley | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Tom Stiglich | Copyright 2023 MediaNews Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Kelley | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
Trump’s Dark Money Machine Just Got Darker
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Just when it seemed like former President Donald Trump’s dark money maze couldn’t get any darker, it looks like someone shot the lights out. At least,...
Nikki Haley Schemed With Ivanka and Kushner to Be Named Vice President, Book Claims
Nikki Haley teamed up with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in a failed bid for her to be named Donald Trump’s vice president, according to Mike Pompeo’s forthcoming memoir. A copy of the book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, obtained by the Guardian allegedly details an incident in which Haley—who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations—secured an Oval Office meeting with Trump, his daughter, and son-in-law without checking with Trump’s then chief of staff, John Kelly. “As best Kelly could tell they were presenting a possible ‘Haley for vice-president’ option,’” Pompeo writes. “I can’t confirm this, but [Kelly] was certain he had been played, and he was not happy about it.” In 2019, Trump denied rumors he was planning to replace Mike Pence with Haley as his running mate for the 2020 election.
Joe Biden Has ‘No Regrets’ Over Handling of Classified Docs Scandal
A defiant President Joe Biden said Thursday that he had “no regrets” and expected the classified document scandal currently roiling the administration to “be resolved quickly.” He told reporters trailing him on a tour of California storm damage: “We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place. We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.” Later, he added: “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. There’s no there, there.” The White House has faced withering criticism in recent days for its lack of disclosures about the case, especially among Republicans and right-wing media. The public only learned of the documents, which were found in the president’s home and former think tank office, earlier this month—though a number of files were located and turned over last November and December.
Trump Drops BS Lawsuit Against New York Attorney General Letitia James
Just one day after former President Donald Trump was fined nearly $1 million for filing stupid lawsuits, he is in full retreat mode. On Friday, Trump withdrew his mind-boggling lawsuit in Florida against New York Attorney General Letitia James, a ploy that was widely regarded by legal scholars as a bald-faced delay tactic.
Tucker Carlson Goes Off the Deep End With Roger Stone ‘Fashion Police’ Segment
CNN host Don Lemon’s fashion choices infuriated Tucker Carlson on Friday evening—so much so that the Fox News host likened Lemon’s style to self-harm. To help drive home his oddly specific fashion frustrations about Lemon, Carlson patched in longtime Republican operative and self-described fashion guru Roger Stone.
‘Are Americans Being Poisoned?’: Diamond’s Memorial Goes Off the Rails
Trumpworld figures converged at Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway’s remembrance ceremony on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of the pro-Trump pundit who died suddenly at 51—but the memorial took a dark turn as her sister suggested a nefarious plot behind her death. Diamond’s sister—half of the “Diamond...
Trump Resort to Host Pro-QAnon Speaking Tour
A resort owned by Donald Trump is set to host a conference this spring headlined by QAnon promoters and other conspiracy theorists, marking a new connection between the ex-president and his party’s far-right fringe. In May, the ReAwaken America tour—a right-wing road tour that has held large events in...
Ben Shapiro Shreds ‘Despicable’ Steven Crowder in Right-Wing Feud Gone Wild
As the latest development in the conservative-entertainment media complex fight we never knew we needed, Ben Shapiro on Friday accused “despicable” Steven Crowder of pre-planning to ambush The Daily Wire and its chief executive in a trollish effort to gain more notoriety. Shapiro further revealed that after The...
Russia’s Wagner Group Accused of Ripping Off Grieving Families
While Russia’s Wagner Group embarks on a frenzied recruiting spree after massive losses in Ukraine, pissed-off family members of dead recruits say they’ve been ripped off by the shady band of mercenaries. “I buried my son, and haven’t gotten any kind of payment for him yet, not a...
The Rise of Brandon Scott Jones: The Gay Revolutionary War Soldier Ghost Stealing Hearts
Despite being a “ghost”—and contrary to that kind’s reputation for inciting a chill—Brandon Scott Jones does not enjoy the cold. Yet he has enough winter weather gear to compete in the Iditarod. The Los Angeles-based actor has been experiencing weather whiplash over the last two...
