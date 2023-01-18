Diners in a Kentucky restaurant were left aghast when a Republican group ambushed them with police body-cam footage of the death of Breonna Taylor. The clip was played by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, who held an event in the restaurant with John Mattingly, a now former cop who raided Taylor’s apartment and has become a conservative commentator. The event took place on the balcony of Anna’s Greek Restaurant in Bowling Green, but patrons of the restaurant with no connection or knowledge of the event were made to listen to audio and watch footage of the graphic scene as lights went out in the building, according to witness accounts. “We were no longer able to even hear people at our table and barely could see our food,” Cayce Johnson, a patron of the restaurant, said in a Facebook post. Diners also reportedly faced hostility from event attendees, the NAACP said in a statement admonishing the restaurant for failing to notify customers of the event. The Republican Women’s Club branch has since deleted their Facebook page.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO