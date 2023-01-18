ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Senate passes bill to allow farm vehicles to make home deliveries

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9ULn_0kJ7w01t00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would enable those with a farm vehicle registration plate to deliver milk and other agricultural products to homes, the Senate Republican Communications Office shared.

Senate Bill 95 aims to “streamline the home delivery of agricultural products.” It would allow vehicles with farm vehicle registration plates to be used by the registrant or an employee of the registrant to travel to a business or residence to buy or sell agricultural commodities.

Farmers are currently limited in transporting products from their farm to a home residence, the communications office explained. The current vehicle code permits home deliveries with a commercial vehicle registration but prevents the commercial vehicle from being registered as a farm vehicle, according to the office.

“As a result, a farmer needs to purchase, register and maintain a separate commercial vehicle for at-home delivery, while also maintaining a farm vehicle to deliver agricultural commodities to places of business,” the communications office said.

Governor Shapiro removes college requirement for majority of state jobs

The bill was introduced by Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-35), who is the chair of the Transportation Committee.

“With the growing demand for at-home delivery services, farmers deserve our support – not bureaucratic red tape,” Langerholc said. “This bill will help farmers meet the rising demand for farm products delivered to homes and businesses, while giving consumers the opportunity to enjoy our state’s agricultural products with a more convenient method.”

The bill will now be considered in the House of Representatives.

Comments / 17

Judith???
3d ago

They are saying for home delivery, Stop complaining I would welcome home delivery to support local farmers. Go buy junk from the grocery store you know the veggies and fruit from Mexico, and those 3rd world countries or the food sitting in a warehouse for weeks.

