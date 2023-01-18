Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Gene “Burgey” Burgett
Services for Gene “Burgey” Burgett, 92, of Chariton, will be Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
kniakrls.com
Betty Deloris (Bales) Baker
Services for Betty Deloris (Bales) Baker will be held on Saturday, January 21st, at 11:00am at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends at 10am, one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made, in Betty’s name, to Suncrest Hospice or the John L. Lewis Memorial Museum.
kniakrls.com
Carolyn E. Chapman
Funeral services for Carolyn E. (Klein) Chapman, 90, of Pella, will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Church, Pella, Iowa. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Pella. Visitation with the family present will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at First Church. Memorials may be given for the Humane Society. Van Dyk -Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Dorothy Samuelson
A funeral service for Dorothy Samuelson, age 96 of Pella, will be held Wednesday, January 25 at 10:30 at Peace Lutheran Church. The visitation with family present will be held Tuesday, January 24 from 4-6 pm at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella.
kniakrls.com
Michael Ray Quick
Visitation for Michael Ray Quick, 80, of Des Moines, will be held 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with a committal following the visitation in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Gilbert De Jong
Funeral services for Gilbert De Jong, 97, will be held Tuesday, January 24th, at 10:30 am at the Ebenezer Reformed Church, in Leighton. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Leighton. Visitation with the family present will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon also at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Serenity House or Habitat for Humanity.
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs. Cancer Today Takes A Bigger Meaning Than The Games
One of the top Cancer awareness events in the nation is in its 15th year and today is the Panthers vs. Cancer at Knoxville. While the basketball games between Knoxville and Chariton will be tonight, and they are important games to both Panthers squads, the real meaning behind today’s event is about raising money and awareness in the fight against Cancer. Something that is not lost on any of the members of the Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad. Senior Emma Dunkin and Junior Anna Buttell, who was the first ever honoree 15 years ago tell KNIA/KRLS Sports today mean a little more than just playing a game.
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs Cancer Activities all day Saturday, January 21
Panthers vs Cancer is a fundraiser in Knoxville that raises money for cancer awareness and support. Last year Knoxville was able to raise over $48,000 to help in the fight against cancer. In addition to the varsity basketball games which will be played against the Chariton Chargers Saturday, there is more to the event in Knoxville.
kniakrls.com
Area Speech Teams Begin Seasons Saturday
Large group speech teams from all Iowa High Schools begin competition this Saturday at the annual district meets across the state. Locally, Marion County schools will be heading to South Tama High School and those in Warren County will be going to Clarke High School in Osceola. Twin Cedars is heading to Keota.
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Cancer Crusher Event is Friday
Pleasantville will be holding their cancer awareness event at the high school Friday, Jan 20 when the Trojans play host to Des Moines Christian in a girl-boy basketball doubleheader starting at 6:15 p.m. There will be a free will donation pork dinner that night, and a quilt will be auctioned...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Library SOUP-er Bowl Continues Today
The Indianola Public Library is continuing SOUP-er Bowl, a friendly competition between local businesses and organizations to provide a hot soup meal to the community. Adult Services Librarian Jacy West tells KNIA News each Friday until February 10th, different groups will have soups available at the Indianola Public Library for the community to eat and vote on who made the best soup, with space available for promotional material next to the soup. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Bank’s halftime Event Benefits Knoxville Schools.
Marion County Bank’s halftime entertainment at the Knoxville vs Davis County basketball game earlier this week earned the Knoxville school a $4,050 donation from Marion County Bank. Eight students from Knoxville High School took part in the event by shooting layups, free throws, three pointers and half court shots...
kniakrls.com
City of Knoxville and Union Work on Wage Proposals
Negotiations are currently underway between the City of Knoxville and the Union, which represents public works employees and police officers. The negotiations started Tuesday and will continue in the next week or so, according to Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery. According to Ussery, the union provided their proposal and the...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Honor Band Students
Indianola High School students participated in the Simpson College Honor Band last week. The ten students participating included:. The Simpson Honor Band festival allows students from many schools to come together and work with guest conductors, practicing throughout the day followed by performances later in the evening.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/21/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 18 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR RESCUES, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE JUVENILE, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST AND ONE REPORT OF DEBRIS IN ROADWAY. IN...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestling Falls To Ankeny
Class 3A #4 Ankeny dominated class 2A #18 Knoxville 72-6 on Thursday night. The Panthers were down 27-0 before Chaz Graves gave Knoxville its only win of the night, which was a fall at 160 pounds. The featured match was Luke Spaur of Knoxville against Ben Hansen of Ankeny as the two wrestlers were ranked 4th in their respective classes and Hansen gave Spaur his first loss of the season a 10-2 major decision. The Panthers will not get long to dwell on the loss, as they along with Pleasantville will head to the Rich Gray Invitational in Truro on Saturday.
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Hosts Cancer Crusher Against DSM Christian Tonight
Pleasantville is set to put on its Cancer Crusher Event tonight and the boys and girls basketball squads are looking to pull a couple of upsets and crush Des Moines Christian’s hopes in the West Central Conference. Both games will be huge challenges for the Trojans who the girls come in following a 53-31 loss to Van Meter on Tuesday. Pleasantville is currently 9th in the conference with a 2-8 record and are looking to avenge a loss from earlier in the season to the Lions. The boys meanwhile saw their six game winning streak end to the hands of Van Meter on Tuesday. Des Moines Christian stands 3rd in the conference, two games back of conference leader Van Meter, so a Pleasantville win would all but knock the Lions out of conference contention. It would also mean a huge turnaround from the previous meeting as Des Moines Christian won 77-28 back in December. The Lions will likely have an attitude as they were both drubbed by Pella on Tuesday. You can hear the play-by-play on kniakrls.com KNIA3 with the pregame at 6:00 and the girls game at 6:15.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Library Activities
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Jacy West and Janis Comer with the Indianola Public Library about upcoming activities. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
District Large Group Speech is Saturday
The District All-Group Speech competition is slated for Saturday at South Tama High School in Tama. Among the schools attending the event in the area are Melcher-Dallas, Knoxville, Pleasantville, Pella, Pella Christian and PCM. Last year Melcher-Dallas had four individuals make it to state from the district level. The four...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department Promotes Two
The Indianola Police Department had two officers sworn in at the Indianola City Council meeting Tuesday, making the promotions of two officers official. Sergeants Rick Largesse and Justin Keller were sworn in as Lieutenants at the meeting, with Largesse assigned to the Investigations Division and Keller assigned to the Patrol Division. The promotions come after several new positions were opened in the department after previous Captain Brian Sher was named as Police Chief, and former Lieutenant Rob Hawkins was promoted to Captain.
Comments / 0