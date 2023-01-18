Pleasantville is set to put on its Cancer Crusher Event tonight and the boys and girls basketball squads are looking to pull a couple of upsets and crush Des Moines Christian’s hopes in the West Central Conference. Both games will be huge challenges for the Trojans who the girls come in following a 53-31 loss to Van Meter on Tuesday. Pleasantville is currently 9th in the conference with a 2-8 record and are looking to avenge a loss from earlier in the season to the Lions. The boys meanwhile saw their six game winning streak end to the hands of Van Meter on Tuesday. Des Moines Christian stands 3rd in the conference, two games back of conference leader Van Meter, so a Pleasantville win would all but knock the Lions out of conference contention. It would also mean a huge turnaround from the previous meeting as Des Moines Christian won 77-28 back in December. The Lions will likely have an attitude as they were both drubbed by Pella on Tuesday. You can hear the play-by-play on kniakrls.com KNIA3 with the pregame at 6:00 and the girls game at 6:15.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO