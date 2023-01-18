Kettle Falls restaurant convicted in fish misbranding case

KETTLE FALLS, Wash – An eastern Washington restaurant has agreed to $10,000 in fines following a multi-year investigation by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

TJ’s Bar and Grill in Kettle Falls was convicted of first-degree Unlawful Fish Catch Accounting in Stevens County Superior Court Tuesday.

The investigation began as detectives looked into the illegal trafficking of Canadian salmon into the United States. By law, restaurants must correctly declare if a species of fish is wild-caught or farm-raised.

According to WDFW Statewide Investigative Unit Captain Brad Rhoden, the business owner repeatedly made trips across the border to recreationally catch salmon to be sold at the restaurant without the proper licensing, permits, or paperwork. The investigation showed TJ’s Bar and Grill did not comply with the lawful practice.

Charges were dropped against the owner in exchange for a plea deal and as part of the deal, the business did not admit guilt but acknowledged sufficient evidence was obtained by law enforcement for a guilty conviction had the case gone to trial.

WDFW noted in this case, none of the sold fish sold by TJ’s in the Summer of 2019 was tainted or unhealthy.

