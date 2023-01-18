ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kogt.com

OC Students On President’s List

Lamar University’s President Jaime Taylor has announced a total of 789 students to the Fall 2022 President’s list. Undergraduate students who qualify for the President’s List carry a full course load of 12 semester hours or more with grade point averages of 4.0 for that semester. Below...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Chief Honored For Service

Former Orange Fire Chief David Frenzel stands with his wife of 45 years, Hildy, as they unveiled the new bronze hat monument at the Orange Fire Dept. commemorating Frenzel’s 53 years with the department. Chief John Bilbo lead off the presentation. He talked about the people who donated money...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Sheriff Receives Capital Flag

Friday the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had the honor of being presented with a certificate from the State of Texas House of Representatives and a state flag that was flown over the state capital on Veterans Day, in honor of our service to the community. Orange City Councilmen David...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Teresa Dailey Roy “Teta”

Teresa Dailey Roy “Teta”, 63, of Orange, passed away on January 18, 2023, peacefully at home with family. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at MacArthur Heights Baptist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Jay Thomas. Born in Orange, Texas, on...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

WOS Power Competes At Silsbee

Thursday night the WOS Mustangs traveled to Silsbee to compete in their annual powerlifting meet, and had a great showing. 2nd place – Raymond Mallett – with a total of 855lbs. 181lb class. 2nd place – Marcus Turner – with a total of 940lbs. 3rd place...
SILSBEE, TX
kogt.com

Althea Joyce Angelle

Althea Joyce Angelle, 93, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 18, 2023, peacefully at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Father Ernie Carpio. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
MySanAntonio

New arcade opening in Beaumont

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fans of arcade games ranging from skee-ball, whack-a-mole and Space Invaders to first-person shooters and Mario Kart will enter a gamer’s paradise when they set foot in Beaumont’s newest entertainment venue Main Event. The Texas-based company opened...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Friday Basketball Scores

– LCM lost to Silsbee 80-47. Alantheon Winn led LCM with 19 and Ben Elliott had 17 for the Bears (19-10, 3-3). Dre’lon Miller led the Tigers (19-10, 6-0) with 35pts as A&M’s Jimbo Fisher watched from the stands. – Deweyville lost to West Hardin 72-48. Nathan Berry had...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Scott Alan Wofford

Scott Alan Wofford passed away from this life on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was 45 years old. Services will be held at 6:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Dorman Funeral Home. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care of Dorman Funeral Home.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
kogt.com

Billy “Bill” Lynne Stephenson

Bill Lynne Stephenson, 87, of Vidor died Thursday, January 19th, 2023 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, Texas. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Bill is survived by his wife of 37 years Linda Stephenson of Vidor, TX, his children Robert Lynn Stephenson and wife Gayle of Mauriceville, TX, Rhonda Sue LaFleur and husband Phillip of Florine, LA, David Wayne Stephenson of NY, John Mattew Stephenson and wife Donna of IN, Linda Gayle Jackson and husband Jeff of Fort Worth, TX, Carol Aileen Sprinkle and husband Timmy of Vidor, TX, Richard Kent Catching III and wife Donnetta of Vidor, TX, and his sister Nancy Carol Oxley of Vidor, TX, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
VIDOR, TX
kogt.com

Construction At Blue Bird

Contractors began an improvement project this week at Blue Bird Fish Camp. And while the parking lot and boat ramp will be closed, the restaurant remains open. In May of last year the Sabine River Authority and Orange County came to an agreement on improvements to park and ramp, which is owned by the county.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Gang Member Arrested

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of Orange County SWAT, Orange County Criminal Investigations Division, Vidor Police Department, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Beaumont, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a continued investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
VIDOR, TX
KICKS 105

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Who’s Getting Married?

Orange County Marriage Licenses For the week of January 16, 2023 thru January 20, 2023 Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. “In love, one and one are one.” Jean-Paul Sartre. Robert Rinehart and Destiny Powers. Faraz Mangi and Nazia Naz. Phillip Bergman and Taeler Giessinger.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy