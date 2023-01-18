Bill Lynne Stephenson, 87, of Vidor died Thursday, January 19th, 2023 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, Texas. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Bill is survived by his wife of 37 years Linda Stephenson of Vidor, TX, his children Robert Lynn Stephenson and wife Gayle of Mauriceville, TX, Rhonda Sue LaFleur and husband Phillip of Florine, LA, David Wayne Stephenson of NY, John Mattew Stephenson and wife Donna of IN, Linda Gayle Jackson and husband Jeff of Fort Worth, TX, Carol Aileen Sprinkle and husband Timmy of Vidor, TX, Richard Kent Catching III and wife Donnetta of Vidor, TX, and his sister Nancy Carol Oxley of Vidor, TX, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

VIDOR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO