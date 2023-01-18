ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry lawmaker Tom Hartnett hospitalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tom Hartnett is recovering after he was hospitalized Thursday for a perforated colon, said family members Saturday morning. Thomas F. “Tom” Hartnett, Jr. represents South Carolina House District 110. “Tom suffered from a perforated colon on Thursday morning in Columbia. He is being treated at Roper Hospital,” Alison Harnett wrote on […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1.4-magnitude earthquake recorded in SC

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 1.4 magnitude quake was recorded near Ladson around 2:15 p.m. South Carolina has been rocked by a historic number of earthquakes since December 2021.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench

Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
CJ Kowalski

Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?

Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
kiss951.com

The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State

Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
AOL Corp

After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?

University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Interactive timeline of Murdaugh investigations

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When two members of a prominent Lowcountry family were killed in 2021, no one predicted the chain of investigations that would be set off in the coming months. Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division aid they uncovered new information in cases dating...
americanmilitarynews.com

Over a dozen teens, staffer hospitalized after fights at SC National Guard facility

Several teenagers who are participants in a youth academy housed at an area military base were hospitalized from Tuesday rioting, officials said. The incident involved members of the South Carolina Job and Youth ChalleNGe programs at the McCrady Training Center, U.S. National Guard Major Gen. Van McCarty said Tuesday night at a news conference. The facility is on Leesburg Road near U.S. 601.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy