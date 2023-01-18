Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Injured vs. Jags, Sent to Locker Room as Bills, Bengals Watch
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took an awkward hit to his lower body in the first quarter of Saturday's AFC Divisional clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars and went to the locker room after temporarily remaining in the game. Mahomes has officially been labeled as questionable to return. Veteran quarterback...
Wichita Eagle
14 Free-Agent CBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense
There are those who believe you can never have too many cornerbacks. While the Denver Broncos have a lot of cornerbacks on the roster, it's still possible they explore free agency. Ronald Darby is coming off an ACL injury and might be a cap casualty. K'Waun Williams is an inexpensive...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance
The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wichita Eagle
Evaluating the Chiefs’ performance vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: NFL playoffs report card
Chiefs’ fans’ worst fears were realized when Patrick Mahomes went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But then several good things happened: Backup quarterback Chad Henne engineered a 98-yard touchdown drive, Mahomes...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Dominate Giants and Send Warning to Rest of League
Just before halftime, while his team was trying to humiliate its divisional round opponent by inducing players to jump offside on a two-point conversion attempt while already leading 27–0, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni turned to a referee and uttered a phrase that will be on every bootleg parking lot T-shirt in Philadelphia from now until the remainder of time.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Praise ‘Special’ Performance by Chad Henne vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a final score of 27-20 in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round contest, but Patrick Mahomes wasn't the only quarterback on the team to contribute to the win in a significant way. Near the end of the first quarter, Mahomes suffered a hit...
Wichita Eagle
What Chiefs, Jaguars thought of Travis Kelce’s record-setting NFL playoff performance
Chad Henne walked up to the line of scrimmage to change the protection call. The Jaguars had six rushers coming. The Chiefs had five blockers. This sucker was going to have to come out fast. It turned out to be the most crucial drive of the Chiefs’ 27-20 home victory...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Right Leg Injury vs. Jaguars
Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:
Wichita Eagle
Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
Wichita Eagle
Tom Brady Punished for Dirty Trick vs. Cowboys - LOOK
SAN JOSE - Tom Brady couldn't trip up the Dallas Cowboys, who are in San Jose this weekend for the second round of the playoffs, having ended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season Monday night in dominating fashion, 31-14. No, no, Brady couldn't trip 'em up. But he tried. He got caught.
Wichita Eagle
Flipping this stat helped Chiefs defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday’s playoff
When the teams met during the regular season, the Chiefs committed three turnovers while forcing none from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the lopsided statistic, the Chiefs won that game by 10 points. But a similar ratio wouldn’t do when the teams met in Saturday’s high-stakes AFC Divisional Round contest at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft
The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. 14. When the Chiefs needed him most, tight end Travis Kelce provided a hall-of-fame-level performance. Kelce had 14 receptions for 98 yards...
Wichita Eagle
Chad Henne led Chiefs on 98-yard playoff TD drive: 3 things to know about the backup QB
Chad Henne has been here before. Well ... sort of. The Chiefs’ backup quarterback stepped into a playoff game in January 2021, delivering an on-the-money fourth-and-short pass to Tyreek Hill to clinch a Divisional Round victory over the Cleveland Browns and send the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: QB Patrick Mahomes throws jump-pass to spark Chiefs on first playoff drive
Patrick Mahomes makes ridiculous plays. And it took all of one drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the presumptive 2022 NFL MVP — barring a surprise — to start piling up Divisional Round playoff highlights. Forget about the play with just over eight minutes left in the first...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs have no surprise inactive players vs. Jaguars for AFC Divisional Round game
The Chiefs have no surprises on their list of inactive players for Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive lineman Malik Herring, center Austin Reiter, rookie offensive lineman Darin Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and wide receiver Marcus Kemp will not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons ‘In Market’ for New QB, Says ESPN Insider
The Atlanta Falcons have become no stranger to drama at the quarterback position over the past year. From the pursuit of now-Cleveland Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson and subsequent trade of 14-year starter Matt Ryan to the constant dialogue surrounding veteran bridge Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder, there's been no shortage of action under center ... and that appears set to continue this offseason.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Roundup: Thursday Updates Ahead of Bengals-Bills
CINCINNATI — Thursday injury reports are here ahead of the AFC divisional round. Not much change for Cincinnati as left tackle Jonah Williams (knee), and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) missed practice again. It would be shocking if either player suited up Sunday. Another name to watch is cornerback Tre...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Fill ‘Strong Need’ With First Pick?
The Washington Commanders have a couple pressing needs going into this year's NFL Draft ... quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, and perhaps the 'strongest need' at cornerback. In NFL.com's first mock draft, the Commanders are slated to take Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 16th pick. "Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds)...
Wichita Eagle
Niners DC DeMeco Ryans is ‘Ready’ to Become an NFL HC
Denver Broncos fans are trying to remain patient in anticipation of who will become the team's next head coach. Taking the measured approach appears to be the chosen tactic of the Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Of course, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton remains the No. 1 target,...
Comments / 0