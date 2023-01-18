Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
Related
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
Wichita Eagle
What Chiefs, Jaguars thought of Travis Kelce’s record-setting NFL playoff performance
Chad Henne walked up to the line of scrimmage to change the protection call. The Jaguars had six rushers coming. The Chiefs had five blockers. This sucker was going to have to come out fast. It turned out to be the most crucial drive of the Chiefs’ 27-20 home victory...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Dominate Giants and Send Warning to Rest of League
Just before halftime, while his team was trying to humiliate its divisional round opponent by inducing players to jump offside on a two-point conversion attempt while already leading 27–0, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni turned to a referee and uttered a phrase that will be on every bootleg parking lot T-shirt in Philadelphia from now until the remainder of time.
Wichita Eagle
Evaluating the Chiefs’ performance vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: NFL playoffs report card
Chiefs’ fans’ worst fears were realized when Patrick Mahomes went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But then several good things happened: Backup quarterback Chad Henne engineered a 98-yard touchdown drive, Mahomes...
Wichita Eagle
Considering these attributes, it’s no wonder Nick Bolton smashed Chiefs’ tackles record
The Chiefs had an idea in 2021 what they were getting when they used a second-round pick on former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton. From assuming the green-dot leadership role in 2022 to two productive seasons since being drafted out of Missouri, this tackling machine has certainly met the Chiefs’ expectations.
Wichita Eagle
Flipping this stat helped Chiefs defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday’s playoff
When the teams met during the regular season, the Chiefs committed three turnovers while forcing none from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the lopsided statistic, the Chiefs won that game by 10 points. But a similar ratio wouldn’t do when the teams met in Saturday’s high-stakes AFC Divisional Round contest at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Injured vs. Jags, Sent to Locker Room as Bills, Bengals Watch
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took an awkward hit to his lower body in the first quarter of Saturday's AFC Divisional clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars and went to the locker room after temporarily remaining in the game. Mahomes has officially been labeled as questionable to return. Veteran quarterback...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance
The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wichita Eagle
Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
Wichita Eagle
We were robbed of the Patrick Mahomes story we wanted. We got a better one instead
The conversation on the sideline unfolded about as you probably expected it did — a little like a teenager who thinks he’s grown old enough to make his own decisions, only to be reminded by his father that, nah, I’m gonna go ahead and put my foot down on this one.
Wichita Eagle
Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft
The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: QB Patrick Mahomes throws jump-pass to spark Chiefs on first playoff drive
Patrick Mahomes makes ridiculous plays. And it took all of one drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the presumptive 2022 NFL MVP — barring a surprise — to start piling up Divisional Round playoff highlights. Forget about the play with just over eight minutes left in the first...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Roster Moves: Kicker Brett Maher Status Official for 49ers
SAN JOSE - The decision was essentially made on Thursday. But it is official now. ... After an interesting week for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. ... he's on the team plane to San Jose and he's still the kicker. The Cowboys made four roster moves back home in Frisco...
Wichita Eagle
Chad Henne led Chiefs on 98-yard playoff TD drive: 3 things to know about the backup QB
Chad Henne has been here before. Well ... sort of. The Chiefs’ backup quarterback stepped into a playoff game in January 2021, delivering an on-the-money fourth-and-short pass to Tyreek Hill to clinch a Divisional Round victory over the Cleveland Browns and send the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs have no surprise inactive players vs. Jaguars for AFC Divisional Round game
The Chiefs have no surprises on their list of inactive players for Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive lineman Malik Herring, center Austin Reiter, rookie offensive lineman Darin Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and wide receiver Marcus Kemp will not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Wichita Eagle
Tony Dungy Issues Apology Over Liter Box Tweet
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter. "That’s nothing,” the coach...
Wichita Eagle
Niners DC DeMeco Ryans is ‘Ready’ to Become an NFL HC
Denver Broncos fans are trying to remain patient in anticipation of who will become the team's next head coach. Taking the measured approach appears to be the chosen tactic of the Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Of course, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton remains the No. 1 target,...
Wichita Eagle
Joey Bosa Fined After Public Criticism of Officiating in Chargers vs. Jaguars, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was fined $55,546 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and subsequent criticism of league officiating following last Saturday’s wild card loss to the Jaguars. Bosa was seen arguing with an official as he walked off the field...
Wichita Eagle
14 Free-Agent CBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense
There are those who believe you can never have too many cornerbacks. While the Denver Broncos have a lot of cornerbacks on the roster, it's still possible they explore free agency. Ronald Darby is coming off an ACL injury and might be a cap casualty. K'Waun Williams is an inexpensive...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Right Leg Injury vs. Jaguars
Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:
Comments / 0