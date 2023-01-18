ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Dominate Giants and Send Warning to Rest of League

Just before halftime, while his team was trying to humiliate its divisional round opponent by inducing players to jump offside on a two-point conversion attempt while already leading 27–0, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni turned to a referee and uttered a phrase that will be on every bootleg parking lot T-shirt in Philadelphia from now until the remainder of time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance

The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft

The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Roster Moves: Kicker Brett Maher Status Official for 49ers

SAN JOSE - The decision was essentially made on Thursday. But it is official now. ... After an interesting week for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. ... he's on the team plane to San Jose and he's still the kicker. The Cowboys made four roster moves back home in Frisco...
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs have no surprise inactive players vs. Jaguars for AFC Divisional Round game

The Chiefs have no surprises on their list of inactive players for Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive lineman Malik Herring, center Austin Reiter, rookie offensive lineman Darin Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and wide receiver Marcus Kemp will not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Tony Dungy Issues Apology Over Liter Box Tweet

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter. "That’s nothing,” the coach...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Niners DC DeMeco Ryans is ‘Ready’ to Become an NFL HC

Denver Broncos fans are trying to remain patient in anticipation of who will become the team's next head coach. Taking the measured approach appears to be the chosen tactic of the Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Of course, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton remains the No. 1 target,...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

14 Free-Agent CBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense

There are those who believe you can never have too many cornerbacks. While the Denver Broncos have a lot of cornerbacks on the roster, it's still possible they explore free agency. Ronald Darby is coming off an ACL injury and might be a cap casualty. K'Waun Williams is an inexpensive...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Right Leg Injury vs. Jaguars

Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy