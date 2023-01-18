Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Justice Department announces arrest of Russian cryptocurrency founder
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange that the Justice Department says became a haven for the proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested, federal officials said Wednesday. Watch the full event in the player above. Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested Tuesday...
Russian cryptocurrency owner arrested in Miami for allegedly transmitting over $700M in illicit funds
Anatoly Legkodymov, 40, a Russian national who resides in China, was charged with conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Bitzlato cryptocurrency founder arrested, accused of illegal money transfers worth hundreds of millions
A Russian national who founded a crytpcurrency exchange was arrested Tuesday in Miami and is accused of evading U.S. financial regulations and permitting illicit financial transactions on his platform.
TechCrunch
DOJ charges founder of crypto exchange Bitzlato for processing $700M of illegal funds
“Overnight, the Department worked with key partners here and abroad to disrupt Bitzlato, the China-based money laundering engine that fueled a high-tech axis of cryptocrime, and to arrest its founder, Russian national Anatoly Legkodymov,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “Today’s actions send the clear message: Whether you break our laws from China or Europe — or abuse our financial system from a tropical island — you can expect to answer for your crimes inside a United States courtroom.”
Business Insider
Binance named as the top handler of bitcoin from crypto exchange charged in $700 million drug-dealer darkweb bust
Binance was the top counterparty receiving bitcoin from Bitzlato, shut down by US authorities Wednesday. They say the crypto platform processed millions in funds from drug dealers and Russian criminals. Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, said it gave "substantial" help to the investigation. Police arrested Anatoly Legkodymov, Bitzlato's Russian...
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"
A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
“Tipping point”: Mary Trump expects her uncle to face “death by 1,000 lashes” in 2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. With a new Congress being seated on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the lame duck period on Capitol Hill is officially coming...
Judge gave felon who killed California deputy light prison sentence instead of life
A serial felon who killed a patrol deputy should have been spending his life in prison for a violent crime just a year ago, yet he was on the streets, the Riverside County, California, sheriff said.
Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’
Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
New York cold case murder suspect dies by suicide
Police say a former neighbor died by suicide after being identified as a suspect in the 1994 murder of Violet Filkins. WNYT's Mark Mulholland reports.Jan. 20, 2023.
Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil
NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NBC News
576K+
Followers
65K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0