TechCrunch

DOJ charges founder of crypto exchange Bitzlato for processing $700M of illegal funds

“Overnight, the Department worked with key partners here and abroad to disrupt Bitzlato, the China-based money laundering engine that fueled a high-tech axis of cryptocrime, and to arrest its founder, Russian national Anatoly Legkodymov,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “Today’s actions send the clear message: Whether you break our laws from China or Europe — or abuse our financial system from a tropical island — you can expect to answer for your crimes inside a United States courtroom.”
Business Insider

Binance named as the top handler of bitcoin from crypto exchange charged in $700 million drug-dealer darkweb bust

Binance was the top counterparty receiving bitcoin from Bitzlato, shut down by US authorities Wednesday. They say the crypto platform processed millions in funds from drug dealers and Russian criminals. Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, said it gave "substantial" help to the investigation. Police arrested Anatoly Legkodymov, Bitzlato's Russian...
Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
The Independent

Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’

Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
ARIZONA STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
