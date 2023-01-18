Sources: Kendal Briles will be TCU football’s next offensive coordinator

Kendal Briles will be the next offensive coordinator for TCU.

Sources confirmed to the Star-Telegram on Wednesday that Briles, the son of former Baylor coach Art Briles, will be joining coach Sonny Dykes’ staff. The deal could be announced as early as Thursday.

Briles will replace Garrett Riley , who accepted a lucrative offer from Clemson to become the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. Briles has spent the last three seasons at Arkansas and got his coaching start in 2008 at Baylor under his father.

While Briles experienced plenty of on-field success, including winning the Broyles Award in 2015 as the nation’s top assistant, he was also on staff during the sexual assault scandal that rocked Baylor and college football in 2016.

Art was fired in 2016, but Kendal remained on new head coach Jim Grobe’s staff the following season. Kendal was not implicated in any wrongdoing, but according to a Title IX lawsuit filed Jan. 27, 2017, Briles asked a Dallas-area recruit: “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”

It’s one of the reasons the move has been met with pushback by many TCU fans, but in the end TCU has their man. On the field, Briles has a solid track record and has held numerous jobs since leaving Baylor.

At Florida Atlantic and Houston, he produced top 10 scoring offenses in 2017 and 2018 before heading to Florida State. He spent a year in Tallahassee in 2019 and then joined Sam Pittman’s staff at Arkansas.

Briles inherited a team that averaged 21.4 points per game and gained 340.1 yards per game in 2019 prior to his arrival but in 2021 the Hogs scored 30.9 points per game and racked up 441.7 yards per game, the most since 2015.