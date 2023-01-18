ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth will add sidewalks and medians to this stretch of University Drive

By Harrison Mantas
 3 days ago

Expect lane closures on South University Drive as the city of Fort Worth gets ready to make road improvements between West Rosedale Street and Riverfront Drive.

The project is meant to enhance safety by replacing traffic lights, adding sidewalks and installing medians, according post on the city’s website.

The three northbound lanes will be closed for about three weeks starting Feb. 6.

The timing is meant to avoid conflicts with traffic from the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

The center turn lane and one of the southbound lanes will be converted into northbound lanes during the initial three week period.

The closures will be coordinated so they do not negatively impact traffic heading to events like Mayfest, Spring Break at the Fort Worth Zoo or TCU games, according to the city’s post.

In addition to sidewalks and a median, the city is adding a traffic light and crosswalk at the intersection of South University Drive and Collinsworth Street.

The city will also be improving bus stops to make them compliant with disability laws and make it possible for Trinity Metro to add bus shelters.

Funding for the project is coming from 2018 bond program and the city’s water and sewer capital funds.

Construction is expected to take one year.

Fort Worth, TX
