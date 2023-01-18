ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

New mayor and mayor pro tem take the reins on the Richland council

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Richland council members welcomed a new mayor this week.

Mayor Pro Tem Terry Christensen became the mayor for 2023 after former Mayor Michael Alvarez stepped down from the council, said a city news release.

Mayor Terry Christensen

Alvarez was elected in November to the Benton County Commission to the seat being vacated by Shon Small.

Ryan Whitten was selected by the remaining council members to fill Alvarez’s Position No. 7 post until the next election this fall. He was picked from among 10 initial applicants .

Councilman Ryan Whitten

And under the city’s code, Christensen automatically became mayor. And in a 4-2 vote the rest of the council chose Councilwoman Theresa Richardson to take his place as mayor pro tem.

Councilwoman Jhoanna Jones did not attend the meeting and was excused, leaving six council members to cast votes.

Lukson nominated Richardson. He, Whitten, Sandra Kent and Richardson voted for her to become mayor pro tem.

Councilman Shayne VanDyke nominated himself for the position and received a second vote from Christensen.

Theresa Richardson

Richardson has been on the council for a year and previously served on the Economic Development Commission.

Christensen was first elected to the Richland council in 2011. And was chosen as mayor pro tem in 2016, 2018, and 2022, according to the city’s website.

Tri-City Herald

