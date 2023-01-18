Read full article on original website
Stacie Dunagan
3d ago
so they want us to never get ahead and always be poor. so if you think you can sell something to make a little money they will take it away. never to get out of the lower class of citizens.
39
Daniel Nickel
3d ago
they support it cuz none of them are vets or seniors living on $1200 a month in a freakin rv with no heat or running water. using gas stations for toilet. Ill stop here.
27
Erik
3d ago
Send the governor and the state attorney back to school to learn how to read and understand English! The state constitution is printed in plain English!
23
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Chronicle
Ranking Republican Ready to Fight Washington Democrats’ Wealth Tax Proposal
State Democratic lawmakers on Thursday rolled out a proposal to create a state wealth tax on financial assets above $250 million. The tax would add an estimated $3 billion to the state's coffers. According to one of the bill's sponsors, state Sen. Noel Frame, two-thirds of Democratic lawmakers are ready to back the proposal.
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses
BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Tri-City Herald
State Democrats join multi-state effort to tax the ultra-wealthy
Can a multi-state partnership to advocate for a wealth tax get Democrats’ legislation passed this year in the Washington Legislature?. It’s still too early to tell, but lawmakers will have the next few weeks of the session to clear some major hurdles for the proposed legislation that would impose a 1% tax on the wealthiest residents’ financial assets.
myedmondsnews.com
In the Legislature: Under bill, state workers could record medical exams in injury cases
Washington state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would address some workers’ concerns about the thoroughness of medical exams performed in worker’s compensation cases. House Bill 1068 would allow workers to record examinations of their injuries, which are known as independent medical exams or “compelled exams.” The bill...
Proposed WA Bill Would Allow City, County, Local ‘Gun’ Control
According to information from the legislature and The Center Square, WA House Democrats are pushing a bill that would allow cities to pass their own gun control laws. House Bill 1178 would remove legislature's 'right' to enact laws. This bill would repeal what is called the "pre-emptive" statute in our...
The Daily Score
Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State
Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
Chronicle
Washington State Lawmakers Start Remake of Drug Possession Laws
OLYMPIA — Two proposals emerged this week to update how Washington law deals with possession of illicit drugs, a quandary the state has faced since the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state's drug possession statute as unconstitutional in early 2021. That year, in State v. Blake, the justices...
Chronicle
Bill to Ease Washington's Housing Crisis Would Allow Up to Fourplex on All Residential Lots
OLYMPIA — Single-family homes may soon be less common in new development across the state. A bill making its way through the Legislature would allow "middle housing" — up to a fourplex — on all residential lots in cities of 6,000 or more. The proposal is making...
q13fox.com
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
'Being straight': Governor’s Office, think tank clash over cap-and-trade, Washington gas prices
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and the free market Washington Policy Center think tank don’t see eye-to-eye on the effects of the nascent cap-and trade program on carbon emissions. The program that went into effect on Jan. 1 sets a cap on greenhouse gas...
nwnewsradio.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration rejects African American AP course
(FLORIDA) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration has rejected an African American history course that is set to be a part of the college board's slate of advanced placement courses in high schools. In a letter obtained by ABC News, the Florida Department of Education rejected the course, calling it...
spokanepublicradio.org
Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance
A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
ifiberone.com
Lawmakers propose bill that would rehire workers terminated over vaccine status
OLYMPIA -- A group of Washington state lawmakers believe the rehiring of employees, both public and private, who were forced out of their jobs due to being unvaccinated against coronavirus is the right thing to do. That's why House Bill 1029 is being proposed in an attempt to recoup the workforce that to some, were unfairly dismissed despite being fully qualified for the job. HB 1029 was pre-filed by Republican state Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen of Puyallup last month.
q13fox.com
Gov. Inslee endorses bill to lower blood alcohol level in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The number of deadly traffic crashes in Washington soared to a level not seen since 1990, according to Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Preliminary reports show 745 people were killed on the roads in 2022. WTSC said more than half of the deadly crashes involved impairment from drugs...
KUOW
Incarcerated people would earn minimum wage under new proposal
Many people incarcerated in Washington state have a job inside prison. They work in kitchens and laundry facilities and do custodial work, among other things. The most they can be paid is $2.70 an hour. Now, there's a proposal in the state Legislature to pay incarcerated workers the state minimum wage, $15.74 an hour.
Governor Inslee Orders Flags to be Flown Half-Staff on January 21 in Honor of Clallam County Fire Captain Killed in Line of Duty
WASHINGTON - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to honor the memory of Clallam County Fire District 3 Captain Charles "Chad" Cate, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Captain Cate was 46-years-old.
thereflector.com
Washington State Sheriffs Association denounces governor’s gun control agenda
The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
