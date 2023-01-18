ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 3

Brandi Wredt
3d ago

just obvious! find all evidence get DNA video footage. this is ridiculous he's a killer and they know that!!

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Independent

Brian Walshe news — latest: Ana Walshe’s remains thrown in trash bags and incinerated, prosecutors say

Horrifying new details have emerged about the case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe as her husband Brian Walshe appeared in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to murder and improper transport of a body.Prosecutors laid out some of the evidence against him revealing that Mr Walshe made several chilling internet searches on his son’s iPad after his wife was last seen alive.Among the searches were “10 ways to dump a body”, “how long before a body starts to smell?” and what “ammonia” and “baking...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing

One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV.  “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Missing mom Ana Walshe’s husband grins at court as blood, $450 in cleaning products found in home

The husband of missing Massachusettes realtor Ana Walshe smiled as he was led into a Massachusetts courthouse Monday, where prosecutors revealed he bought $450 of cleaning materials and that both blood and a knife were found in the family’s basement following Ana’s disappearance, according to NBC Boston. Brian Walshe, 46, flashed a grin at news cameras Monday as police escorted him to Quincy District Court, where he was arraigned on charges of misleading investigators looking into his wife’s disappearance. Ana, a 39-year-old real estate agent and mother of three, disappeared after Brian claimed she took an Uber on New Year’s Day bound...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

Remains found in search for missing Oklahoma child Athena Brownfield— but cops can’t confirm ID

The remains of a child were found in Oklahoma Tuesday during the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, according to state investigators. The remains were found in rural Grady County just outside of Rush Springs, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an afternoon press release. Officials stressed they cannot confirm the remains are Brownfield at this time. “The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification,” the law enforcement agency said. “This is an active homicide investigation and until the remains are positively identified, the OSBI will not be commenting further.” The search for...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
New York Post

Virginia boy who shot teacher Abigail Zwerner told another he wanted to set her on fire: report

A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Missing mom Ana Walshe told judge in 2021 her husband was ‘taught to lie’ as a child

Less than two years before she went missing, missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe told a judge that her husband Brian Walshe suffered from an “ever-present” trauma and had been “taught to lie and hide” in his childhood. The admission was buried in a glowing September 2021 letter she wrote a judge asking to consider giving her husband a lenient prison sentence for committing art fraud. Brian, who was arrested this week in connection to his wife’s disappearance, admitted that year to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to an eBay buyer for $80,000. He is still awaiting sentencing for that crime. While...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

Dylan Mortensen was ‘scared to death’ seeing accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger: lawyer

The University of Idaho student who told cops she saw an intruder in her house the morning of the quadruple homicide there was “scared to death,” a lawyer for one of the victims’ families said Saturday. Dylan Mortensen, 21, reported seeing an unknown “figure clad in black clothing and a mask” walking past her, towards the home’s back exit, just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, although police were not summoned to the home for eight hours. “She was scared. She was scared to death, and rightly so,” Shanon Gray, a lawyer for victim Kaylee Goncalves’ family, told Fox News. “This guy...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’

COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

Arkansas boy buried under floorboards was drowned in toilet by mom’s boyfriend: affidavit

The young boy found buried under floorboards in his Arkansas home had been dead for 15 weeks — killed when his mom’s boyfriend shoved his head in a toilet as “punishment,” according to harrowing court records. Blu Rolland’s decaying body was found Friday — his sixth birthday — wrapped in “multiple layers of plastic bags” under “newly nailed-down boards” in his home in Moro, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News. His dad’s family had raised the alarm after Blu’s sister was found with severe burns — and the little boy was repeatedly kept away from scheduled custody visits. Blu’s 28-year-old mom,...
MORO, AR
People

People

387K+
Followers
66K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy