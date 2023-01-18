The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres in less than a month, but there’s no telling how long the rift between the Giudice and Gorga families will last. The latest update on the strained relationship came during the January 12 episode of Melissa Gorga’s podcast. Discussing some of what was teased in the RHONJ trailer, she and her husband, Joe Gorga, revealed that they were particularly upset to hear Teresa Giudice declare, “[Melissa]’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish.”

8 DAYS AGO