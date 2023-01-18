Read full article on original website
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count
The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
Fire damages farm in East County
A fire broke out at a farm in Lakeside on Thursday, causing major damages, said the San Diego County Fire Authority.
Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista
Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
A Meticulously Designed Home with Long Private Circular Driveway and A Massive Resort Style Pool Asks $7.8 Million in Poway, California
15835 El Camino Entrada Home in Poway, California for Sale. 15835 El Camino Entrada, Poway, California is a meticulously designed and remodeled contemporary estate on over 2+ acres of land in the prestigious gated community of Green Valley Estates in North Poway. This Home in Poway offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 15835 El Camino Entrada, please contact Jason Oppenheim (Phone: 310-990-6656) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
Shoulder tap operation nabs 1 in coastal areas: sheriff
A shoulder tap operation led to the arrest of one adult after being accused of buying alcohol for a minor decoy, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
Landes Community Center Improvements
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - The John Landes Community Center in Oceanside’s Tri City neighborhood has been reactivated with renovations, new services and programs, the addition of a Library, and new skate area elements will be coming soon to the park. After the...
Sheriff Advisory Expanding Access to Naloxone
Overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in our county. We all need to do everything we can so this doesn’t happen to another son, daughter, parent, grandparent, wife or husband, partner, sibling, best friend, co-worker or even a stranger. Anyone Can Save A Life. Naloxone is a...
Authorities ask for public’s help in finding missing East County teen
The San Diego Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing East County teen.
Man struck, killed in Mt. Hope neighborhood
A 70-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in the Mt. Hope neighborhood Friday evening.
Section of Sea Bluff Collapses at Black’s Beach Prompting La Jolla Trail Area Closure
An apparently harmless sea-bluff collapse was discovered at Black’s Beach Friday that prompted a closure around the La Jolla Trail area. The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.
Encinitas residents react to cliff collapse
Several cliffs collapse in San Diego County after recent heavy rainfall. ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small met an Encinitas man who saw the aftermath of a collapse firsthand.
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
The ordinance the full support of Santee city leaders who said that it will help protect nearby communities. But homeless advocates are blasting the move.
Authorities identify Marine accused of assaulting PB hotel workers
Authorities have identified the Marine accused of assaulting two women working at a Pacific Beach hotel in an incident that was caught on camera.
San Diego reservoirs receive lots of water after storms
The City of San Diego is reporting that its reservoirs have collected 7 billion gallons of water from the recent storms, as well as runoff.
Transgender woman ‘crushed’ by international backlash after using YMCA shower
A transgender woman says she was shocked to learn she had become the center of international attention after using the women’s shower at the YMCA.
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
County Officials Urge Residents to Seek Bivalent Booster As COVID Numbers Slide
San Diego County public health officials on Thursday again urged residents to get the latest vaccination for COVID-19. In the latest local data on the pandemic, through Saturday:. 2,325 COVID-19 cases were reported in the past seven days. The weekly total fell more than 30% compared to the 3,370 infections...
San Diego County agrees to pay $12 million in wrongful death settlement
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County will pay $12 million to the family of a man who died following his arrest by San Diego County sheriff's deputies nearly eight years ago, according to a settlement agreement finalized this week. The settlement stems from a lawsuit brought by the family...
Floodwaters force homeless to leave encampments next to San Diego River
The rising San Diego River waters led to many homeless people having to leave behind their belongings during the weekend storm.
