OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion

The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds. A three-time All-Defensive... The post Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Popculture

MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25

Anton Walkes, a soccer player who was a member of the Charlotte FC of MLS, died on Thursday morning, the team announced. He was 25 years old. According to ESPN, Walkes was involved in a boating accident near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when first responders reached him. TMZ Sports added the accident involved two boats and Walkes was operating one of the vessels.
CHARLOTTE, NC
