Tennessee State

Page Six

Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley

Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six.  “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
TMZ.com

Lisa Marie Presley Honored at Graceland Ahead of Funeral

Lisa Marie Presley is being remembered at Graceland before she's laid to rest ... with folks flocking to the famous family compound to see her old photos, clothes and baby toys. Graceland is buzzing with activity Thursday, just a few days before Lisa's celebration of life ceremony ... and, obviously...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
NASHVILLE, TN
Page Six

The pained life of Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s actress daughter

On Sunday, Riley Keough will join her 14-year-old twin sisters and grandmother Priscilla at Graceland — her late grandfather’s legendary Memphis estate — for a memorial for her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, family sources confirmed to Page Six. A talented actress and director, the 33-year-old spent the past year by Lisa Marie’s side promoting the hit movie “Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrman and starring Austin Butler. Mother and daughter were seen together just four days before Lisa Marie’s death, while celebrating what would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday at the Formosa Café in West Hollywood. Restaurant owner Bobby Green told Page Six...
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Funeral: Public Memorial Plans Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley will be honored at Graceland, her father's former home, on Sunday, Jan. 22. A public memorial service has been planned for the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Presley family estate in Memphis, Tennessee, Presley's representative told Entertainment Tonight. In addition to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Breaks His Silence Over Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband is speaking out following her "incomprehensible" death. Days after Presley died at the age of 54 after being rushed to the hospital for apparent cardiac arrest, Michael Lockwood, who was married to the musician from 2006 until their divorce in 2016, which wasn't finalized until May 2021, broke his silence in a statement shared with PEOPLE, telling the outlet that his focus right now is on their twin daughters, Harper and Finely, 14.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ems1.com

Tense 911 call, bystander CPR preceded EMS providers' arrival at Lisa Marie Presley's home

WEST HILLS, Calif. — A tense and at times confusing 911 call preceded singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley's shocking death on Jan. 12. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of the singer-songwriter's death. Speaking to a 911 operator in the brief recording are Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough.
CALABASAS, CA
Taste of Country

Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Set Off Alarm Bells

The last man to interview Lisa Marie Presley could tell she wasn't well. "Something's off here," Billy Bush says he told his producer at the Golden Globe Awards last week. Presley went into cardiac arrest 36 hours after the Golden Globes. TMZ is now reporting that she went into cardiac arrest a second time while hospitalized, but her family had signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order by that point, since she was believed to be brain dead. Presley died on Jan. 12.
Popculture

Dolly Parton Shares Sweet Thought About Lisa Marie Presley and Dad Elvis Being Reunited

Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie Presley has been reunited with her late father, Elvis Presley, after her sudden death. After Elvis' only child died on Jan. 12 at age 54 after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest, the country legend has been supportive of Lisa Marie's remaining family, sharing her hopes for the late singer-songwriter's reunion with those who have come before her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Riley Keough's Heartbreaking First Instagram Post Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death

On January 19, Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland. Us Weekly reported that she was buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, and across from her father, Elvis, who died in 1977. A memorial service will be held at the Presley estate on January 22, and Lisa Marie's family is expected to be in attendance. Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters, Keough, and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood. The girls have yet to speak out about the tremendous loss, but Keough has shared a post on Instagram in honor of her mom.
The List

Lisa Marie Presley Was Never The Same After Elvis Died

The following article contains references to suicide and substance abuse. Lisa Marie Presley was the apple of her father's eye, and when Elvis Presley, tragically passed away in 1977, her entire world turned upside down. Being the child of a music legend and having to share your father with the entire world was difficult. However, being in the limelight at 9 years old after losing a parent was far worse and it soon took its toll on Lisa Marie. Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine in 2003, Lisa Marie described the King of Rock 'n' Roll as "this huge, electrifyingly powerful, grand, beautiful presence." She said she experienced mental health issues and drug use after losing him.
TENNESSEE STATE
The List

The List

