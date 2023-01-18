The following article contains references to suicide and substance abuse. Lisa Marie Presley was the apple of her father's eye, and when Elvis Presley, tragically passed away in 1977, her entire world turned upside down. Being the child of a music legend and having to share your father with the entire world was difficult. However, being in the limelight at 9 years old after losing a parent was far worse and it soon took its toll on Lisa Marie. Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine in 2003, Lisa Marie described the King of Rock 'n' Roll as "this huge, electrifyingly powerful, grand, beautiful presence." She said she experienced mental health issues and drug use after losing him.

