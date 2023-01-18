Read full article on original website
Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley
Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six. “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
How to Watch Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial Service at Graceland
Graceland anticipates "thousands" of people will arrive Sunday morning to pay their respects to the late Lisa Marie Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
See Inside Priscilla Presley’s Lavish California Penthouse [Pictures]
Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion. The 77-year-old Presley sold her...
Naomi Judd’s Family ‘Deeply Distressed’ After Tabloids Publish Death Scene Photos
Naomi Judd's family members are speaking out after several celebrity tabloids have posted photos of the late singer's death scene, as well as the contents of a note she reportedly left behind. In a post to Ashley Judd's Instagram, the family lambast the most recent coverage of Judd's death as...
Lisa Marie Presley lived with her first ex-husband after being married and divorced three more times
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny KeoughPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. Yet, she was living with her first ex-husband at the time of her death.
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at Graceland Ahead of Funeral
Lisa Marie Presley is being remembered at Graceland before she's laid to rest ... with folks flocking to the famous family compound to see her old photos, clothes and baby toys. Graceland is buzzing with activity Thursday, just a few days before Lisa's celebration of life ceremony ... and, obviously...
Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”
Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
The pained life of Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s actress daughter
On Sunday, Riley Keough will join her 14-year-old twin sisters and grandmother Priscilla at Graceland — her late grandfather’s legendary Memphis estate — for a memorial for her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, family sources confirmed to Page Six. A talented actress and director, the 33-year-old spent the past year by Lisa Marie’s side promoting the hit movie “Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrman and starring Austin Butler. Mother and daughter were seen together just four days before Lisa Marie’s death, while celebrating what would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday at the Formosa Café in West Hollywood. Restaurant owner Bobby Green told Page Six...
Lisa Marie Presley Funeral: Public Memorial Plans Revealed
Lisa Marie Presley will be honored at Graceland, her father's former home, on Sunday, Jan. 22. A public memorial service has been planned for the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Presley family estate in Memphis, Tennessee, Presley's representative told Entertainment Tonight. In addition to...
Prince Harry scoffs at Elvis Presley's Graceland, suggests interior designer was 'on acid'
Prince Harry was unimpressed during his trip to view the historic home of rock and roll royalty Elvis Presley, according to his recently released memoir, "Spare."
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Breaks His Silence Over Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband is speaking out following her "incomprehensible" death. Days after Presley died at the age of 54 after being rushed to the hospital for apparent cardiac arrest, Michael Lockwood, who was married to the musician from 2006 until their divorce in 2016, which wasn't finalized until May 2021, broke his silence in a statement shared with PEOPLE, telling the outlet that his focus right now is on their twin daughters, Harper and Finely, 14.
Tense 911 call, bystander CPR preceded EMS providers' arrival at Lisa Marie Presley's home
WEST HILLS, Calif. — A tense and at times confusing 911 call preceded singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley's shocking death on Jan. 12. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of the singer-songwriter's death. Speaking to a 911 operator in the brief recording are Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Set Off Alarm Bells
The last man to interview Lisa Marie Presley could tell she wasn't well. "Something's off here," Billy Bush says he told his producer at the Golden Globe Awards last week. Presley went into cardiac arrest 36 hours after the Golden Globes. TMZ is now reporting that she went into cardiac arrest a second time while hospitalized, but her family had signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order by that point, since she was believed to be brain dead. Presley died on Jan. 12.
Dolly Parton Shares Sweet Thought About Lisa Marie Presley and Dad Elvis Being Reunited
Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie Presley has been reunited with her late father, Elvis Presley, after her sudden death. After Elvis' only child died on Jan. 12 at age 54 after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest, the country legend has been supportive of Lisa Marie's remaining family, sharing her hopes for the late singer-songwriter's reunion with those who have come before her.
Riley Keough's Heartbreaking First Instagram Post Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
On January 19, Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland. Us Weekly reported that she was buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, and across from her father, Elvis, who died in 1977. A memorial service will be held at the Presley estate on January 22, and Lisa Marie's family is expected to be in attendance. Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters, Keough, and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood. The girls have yet to speak out about the tremendous loss, but Keough has shared a post on Instagram in honor of her mom.
Lisa Marie Presley Was Never The Same After Elvis Died
The following article contains references to suicide and substance abuse. Lisa Marie Presley was the apple of her father's eye, and when Elvis Presley, tragically passed away in 1977, her entire world turned upside down. Being the child of a music legend and having to share your father with the entire world was difficult. However, being in the limelight at 9 years old after losing a parent was far worse and it soon took its toll on Lisa Marie. Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine in 2003, Lisa Marie described the King of Rock 'n' Roll as "this huge, electrifyingly powerful, grand, beautiful presence." She said she experienced mental health issues and drug use after losing him.
