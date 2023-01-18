Read full article on original website
Governor Shapiro announces gift ban, ethics training for employees
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says approximately 3,500 Commonwealth employees will be required to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. Shapiro also announced an executive order banning the solicitation or acceptance of gifts for executive branch employees. The ban includes “a total prohibition on gifts, discounts, services or any […]
Pa. legislature has more women than ever, but they’re still underrepresented
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania General Assembly does not rank well for female representation, though it is improving. For years among the bottom 12 states, it now ranks 29th in the country, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. The current legislative session has the most women...
phillyvoice.com
As Josh Shapiro takes office, could 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes recreational marijuana?
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has long been a proponent of legalizing recreational marijuana, calling on the state to follow the paths of others in the region — New Jersey, New York and Maryland — that have passed laws in recent years. When New Jersey legalized marijuana nearly two...
Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
NewsChannel 36
Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which included three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
Doug Mastriano says lack of GOP support helped lead to gubernatorial loss
Mastriano, who lost to Gov. Josh Shapiro by 15 points, pinned the blame, in part, on a Republican party that he feels abandoned and maligned him.
Event set to mark Todd's rise as first female Pa. chief justice
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania state Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd will be formally installed as chief justice in a ceremony set for Friday afternoon in a downtown Pittsburgh hotel. The daughter of a steelworker who grew up in Ellwood City, Todd has been serving for months as the first...
Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0...
WGAL
Teacher's rights bill passes Senate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to wear religious garb, insignia
The Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously approved a bill to eliminate a section from the state's Education Code that prohibits teachers from wearing anything that is a sign of their faith or demonstration.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano skips Josh Shapiro's inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The inauguration ceremony for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro had one notable no-show on Tuesday: State Senator Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro in the race for governor last November. Mastriano, a Republican, has represented District 33 (which Adams County and portions of Franklin, Cumberland, and York...
Losing primary candidate Dave McCormick signals he’ll run vs. Pa.’s Bob Casey
Shortly after Republicans’ disappointing November election, Dave McCormick hosted several dozen GOP strategists, donors, and insiders for drinks and food at his stately home in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. For some, it was a bittersweet moment: If McCormick had been their U.S. Senate candidate against John Fetterman, a...
proclaimerscv.com
Pennsylvanians Can Now Apply for Tax Credit, Direct Payment Worth Up To $975; When To Receive Extra Cash?
Hundreds of thousands of Americans must act quickly to qualify for tax credit and direct payouts of up to $975. Residents of Pennsylvania who are elderly or disabled will be eligible for a property tax and rent rebate starting in 2023, and applications are already being accepted. Americans are also...
abc27.com
FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance
(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
After historic election, historic challenges await Pa. Gov. Shapiro | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Gov. Josh Shapiro said he wants to be a governor for all Pennsylvanians. He has his work cut out for him. The post After historic election, historic challenges await Pa. Gov. Shapiro | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
All about Austin Davis, Pennsylvania's ground-breaking lieutenant governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's newest Lieutenant Governor, Austin Davis, is a groundbreaker in many ways. The son of a union bus driver and hairdresser, Davis is a proud native of a steel town and a first-generation college graduate. Today, he became the first Black lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, joining...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 19: Cases, hospitalizations down again
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2023, there were 10,902 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Tuesday, Jan. 17. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number of […]
wpsu.org
Rural Pennsylvanians say high living costs are their biggest issue
The high cost of living is the biggest problem for rural voters, according to a new national survey commissioned by Save the Children Action Network. Rural voters said the biggest problems were gas prices, general inflation and food prices. Three-quarters said they were changing how or what food they buy.
FOX 43
