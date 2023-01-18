Read full article on original website
Scottsdale police investigating incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane, residents urged to stay inside
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police in Scottsdale are on scene at an incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale. According to authorities, the scene is active with a large police presence. Police are urging those in the area to remain indoors. According to authorities, the public information officer...
Pedestrian fatally struck near Broadway and Ellsworth roads
PHOENIX — A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a vehicle near Broadway and Ellsworth roads, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Roadways near the crash are closed. According to police, the deadly crash happened Saturday evening before 8 p.m. The male victim was pronounced dead at the...
AZFamily
Child, teen hospitalized after multi-car crash on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is fighting for their life after a car crash involving multiple cars happened on the I-10 in Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. The Phoenix fire department says a multi-vehicle collision occurred, and a child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and a teenager was hospitalized in stable condition.
AZFamily
Injured bobcat caught by trappers in Buckeye
One person is dead after a shooting in Scottsdale Saturday evening, and police say the suspect is still on the loose. The Barrett-Jackson car auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale offers a sea of hot wheels for car lovers to admire until Sunday, Jan. 29. Near freezing temps, highs in the...
AZFamily
Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting
PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
KTAR.com
Restaurant fire in Phoenix causes intersection closure
PHOENIX — A second-alarm fire at an abandoned restaurant in Phoenix caused closures to an intersection and light rail stops on Friday evening. Firefighters responded to the area of 24th and Washington streets for what was initially a first-alarm fire before it was upgraded, the Phoenix Fire Department tweeted.
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
AZFamily
Multiple car crash has I-10 closed in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says multiple lanes on I-10 in Phoenix are blocked after a crash involving multiple cars happened on the freeway Saturday evening. Around 5:30 pm., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. DPS says...
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after fight at party leads to shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after she was shot at a party in Phoenix on Friday night. Investigators were called out to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road and found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
'He was very kind-hearted, very funny': Woman searches for answers after brother killed outside Mesa Goodwill
MESA, Ariz. — Investigators are seeking information on the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of a Goodwill store in Mesa. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was discovered not breathing Tuesday night at about 7 p.m. near Gilbert Road and University Drive. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
Sheriff: Dog rescued after falling into crevice at Arizona canyon
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Navajo County Sheriff's Office recently helped reunite a dog with its owner after the animal fell into a deep crevice near Little Painted Desert Park. On Monday morning, deputies were dispatched to the park after receiving calls from a woman whose dog had fallen off the edge of a canyon.
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a cop
Mesa, Arizona's Police Department is offering optimism, hope and even some hacks to encourage you to overcome imposter syndrome and give their training program a chance. They've even beefed up their recruitment marketing, showcasing motivating videos and photos on their website.
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix elementary school student hospitalized after taking an edible
PHOENIX - A child was taken to the hospital after taking a THC edible at a Phoenix elementary school, fire crews said Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Peoria after two sixth graders took the edibles and reported having "medical issues." One...
AZFamily
Two-car crash sends two men to a hospital in west Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash that happened early this Saturday morning in Goodyear. Goodyear Fire Department Captain Manny Cordova says paramedics responded to reports of a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Cotton Lane and MC-85. One driver had to be rescued with the jaws of life from his car.
AZFamily
Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix
Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Wife wanted divorce before husband shot, killed her in Buckeye, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Investigators say 52-year-old Charon Mayo said she wanted...
2 suspects arrested after 19-year-old is found shot outside Waffle House
PHOENIX — Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of a 19-year-old man who was found wounded outside of a Valley Waffle House restaurant earlier this month. Leon Greer sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head on New Year's Day after he...
fox10phoenix.com
Teen girl dies after Coolidge drive-by shooting, killer on the loose
COOLDIGE, Ariz. - A shooter is still on the loose after a 14-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Coolidge. Police say the teen was shot in the head just after midnight on Jan. 19. The shooting happened outside a home near Coolidge Avenue and Main Street. First...
