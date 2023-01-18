ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 News

Pedestrian fatally struck near Broadway and Ellsworth roads

PHOENIX — A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a vehicle near Broadway and Ellsworth roads, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Roadways near the crash are closed. According to police, the deadly crash happened Saturday evening before 8 p.m. The male victim was pronounced dead at the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Child, teen hospitalized after multi-car crash on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is fighting for their life after a car crash involving multiple cars happened on the I-10 in Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. The Phoenix fire department says a multi-vehicle collision occurred, and a child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and a teenager was hospitalized in stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Injured bobcat caught by trappers in Buckeye

One person is dead after a shooting in Scottsdale Saturday evening, and police say the suspect is still on the loose.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR News

Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting

PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Restaurant fire in Phoenix causes intersection closure

PHOENIX — A second-alarm fire at an abandoned restaurant in Phoenix caused closures to an intersection and light rail stops on Friday evening. Firefighters responded to the area of 24th and Washington streets for what was initially a first-alarm fire before it was upgraded, the Phoenix Fire Department tweeted.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple car crash has I-10 closed in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says multiple lanes on I-10 in Phoenix are blocked after a crash involving multiple cars happened on the freeway Saturday evening. Around 5:30 pm., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. DPS says...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas

Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix elementary school student hospitalized after taking an edible

PHOENIX - A child was taken to the hospital after taking a THC edible at a Phoenix elementary school, fire crews said Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Peoria after two sixth graders took the edibles and reported having "medical issues." One...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two-car crash sends two men to a hospital in west Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash that happened early this Saturday morning in Goodyear. Goodyear Fire Department Captain Manny Cordova says paramedics responded to reports of a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Cotton Lane and MC-85. One driver had to be rescued with the jaws of life from his car.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix

Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Wife wanted divorce before husband shot, killed her in Buckeye, police say. Investigators say 52-year-old Charon Mayo said she wanted a divorce before her husband shot and killed her.
PHOENIX, AZ
