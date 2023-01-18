Read full article on original website
1 dead, another injured in Loveland shooting
An 18-year-old died and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in Loveland late Friday, according to the Loveland Police Department. Just after 10:15 p.m. Friday, Loveland police officers responded to shots fired in the Brookstone Apartment complex area at 2500 E. 1st St. Responding officers found an 18-year-old male...
18-year-old killed in Loveland shooting
LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Loveland Friday night. The Loveland Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street. Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled...
Did a Taco Bell Worker Put Rat Poison in a Rude Customer’s Burrito?
This is exactly why you should always be nice to the people that serve your food because you never know what they are capable of doing to it. In Centennial Colorado, a man became terribly sick after eating a Taco Bell burrito. I'm not talking about the usual post-Taco Bell...
1 dead in Northglenn shooting
A man died in a shooting in Northglenn late Saturday morning, authorities said. Northglenn police said they responded at 11:56 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. Upon arrival, officers learned that one person suffered a gunshot inside a residence, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.
2 teens shot, 1 dead at Loveland apartment complex; 3 suspects at large
Police are looking for at least three suspects after a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex Friday left one teen dead and another wounded.
Mail, debit card found in discarded sweatshirt led to arrest of stabbing suspect
AURORA, Colo. — Items recovered from a sweatshirt found in a trash can helped police identify and eventually arrest a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing in an Aurora parking lot. Zual James Noi Noi, 24, was stabbed to death on Jan. 11 in a parking lot near...
Suspect arrested in death of teen
DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Man who claims Taco Bell poisoning has history of suing
FOX31 has learned new details in the case of a man who claimed he was poisoned after eating at a Taco Bell restaurant in Aurora.
Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye
Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead
One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting. Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street. Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it. They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
Carjacking suspect chased through woods, arrested
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man who threatened people at a Wal-Mart in Fountain and carjacked someone has been arrested after officers chased him through a wooded area near Santa Fe Drive. Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) originally responded to the Wal-Mart in the 6000 block of South Highway 85 on a report that […]
Vehicle stolen after owner leaves it running caught on camera
A car was stolen right in front of the owner in the Washington Park West neighborhood on Jan. 4.
Man accidentally shot girlfriend during 'show-and-tell' of their guns, affidavit says
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend of eight years earlier this month told police he accidentally shot her during a gathering at their Northglenn apartment. Alexander Moreno-Keegan called 911 on Jan. 9 and reported the shooting around 6:55 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit...
Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing reported on E. Elk Plain
Denver Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a fatal stabbing reported on E. Elk Plain on Friday night. Authorities say a report was made about a stabbing that took place on the 14600 block of East Elk Plain, where officers located a female victim suffering from stab wounds. Officer identified the suspect as 29-year-old Oliver Barclayon, who is now facing first-degree murder charges for the incident. DPD announced Saturday afternoon, the victim was pronounced deceased and the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release their identity and cause of death.The investigation remains ongoing.
Llama, 7 horses seized in Colorado, found without access to food or water
According to a January 10 report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, one llama and seven horses were seized from a home near Deer Trail during the execution of a search warrant related to an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies received a complaint from someone about their poor treatment and condition,...
Weld County Sheriff’s Office seeks photos for murder trial
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they prepare for a trial of a 1979 homicide. In March 2021, Jame Herman Dye, 64, was charged in Weld County with one count of murder in the first degree of Evans resident Evelyn Kay Day, who was 29 when she died.
Suspects who ran from deputies linked to catalytic converter theft
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two suspects who allegedly stole a catalytic converter were arrested on Monday, Jan. 16 after one of them barricaded himself inside an RV. The two have also been connected to a case from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), in which the suspects were found sleeping in a car wearing body […]
3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver
DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
