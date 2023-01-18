ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

The Denver Gazette

1 dead, another injured in Loveland shooting

An 18-year-old died and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in Loveland late Friday, according to the Loveland Police Department. Just after 10:15 p.m. Friday, Loveland police officers responded to shots fired in the Brookstone Apartment complex area at 2500 E. 1st St. Responding officers found an 18-year-old male...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

18-year-old killed in Loveland shooting

LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Loveland Friday night. The Loveland Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street. Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled...
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead in Northglenn shooting

A man died in a shooting in Northglenn late Saturday morning, authorities said. Northglenn police said they responded at 11:56 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. Upon arrival, officers learned that one person suffered a gunshot inside a residence, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.
NORTHGLENN, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in death of teen

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye

Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead

One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting.  Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street.  Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it.  They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
LOVELAND, CO
KXRM

Carjacking suspect chased through woods, arrested

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man who threatened people at a Wal-Mart in Fountain and carjacked someone has been arrested after officers chased him through a wooded area near Santa Fe Drive. Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) originally responded to the Wal-Mart in the 6000 block of South Highway 85 on a report that […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing reported on E. Elk Plain

Denver Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a fatal stabbing reported on E. Elk Plain on Friday night. Authorities say a report was made about a stabbing that took place on the 14600 block of East Elk Plain, where officers located a female victim suffering from stab wounds. Officer identified the suspect as 29-year-old Oliver Barclayon, who is now facing first-degree murder charges for the incident. DPD announced Saturday afternoon, the victim was pronounced deceased and the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release their identity and cause of death.The investigation remains ongoing. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver

DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

