WBAY Green Bay
Court schedules another competency hearing for woman charged with murder, dismemberment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing has been scheduled for a woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a Green Bay man to hear from a defense expert. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness and her attorney argue she doesn’t understand the charges against her and isn’t mentally competent to stand trial, so requested permission to have another expert give Schabusiness a competency exam.
wtaq.com
FBI Milwaukee Offering $25,000 Reward for Information in the Wisconsin Family Action Office Arson Investigation
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for last spring’s arson at a Madison pro life office. Wisconsin Family Action also has a 15 hundred dollar reward for information. The FBI says their investigation shows two Molotov cocktails were...
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
wtaq.com
License Plate Reading Cameras Could be Coming To Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department and De Pere Police are hoping to join Green Bay...
wtaq.com
No Injuries After School Bus Slides off Road in Brown County
LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirms there are no injuries and the students will transfer to a...
wtaq.com
Students Can Take Private Pilot Written Test Prep Course at Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An area airport is now offering student pilots a way to prepare for their FAA written exam. Since the pandemic, it’s been difficult for local students hoping to pass their Private Pilot FAA written exam to find in-person help. Pilotsmith at Green Bay Austin...
wtaq.com
FVTC Begins Transfer Program with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ) — Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) is creating a partnership with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay for new collegiate transfer program from students earning an Associate of Arts (AA) or Associate of Science (AS) at FVTC. FVTC officially started offering the AA and AS degree programs this week with the start of the spring semester.
wtaq.com
St. Norbert Women keep rolling
It was the most dominant win yet in an impressive season for the St. Norbert Women’s basketball team. The Green Knights crushed Concordia of Wisconsin 81-36 at the Mulva Sports Center in DePere Wednesday night. They buried the visitors from Mequon in the third quarter, outscoring them 28-2. The Lady Knights shot 53% from the floor and had four players in double figures led by Kaycee Gierczak with 20 points. Olivia DeCleene had 14 and Casey Jepson added 12. Those three combined to shoot 18 of 24 from the floor. Defensively, St. Norbert allowed only 10 made field goals and held Concordia to 23% shooting. SNC improves to 13-3 on the season and they remain perfect atop the NACC standings at 9-0.
wtaq.com
NWTC Launches Nationwide Search for New President
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has launched a nationwide search for its new president. Current president, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will retire in June after leading the college for 26 years. “We are committed to finding the next leader to help shape a shared vision...
wtaq.com
1000 Islands Environmental Center is Ready to Soar Into Eagle Days
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That’s when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing. Sunrise and sunset are the best times of...
wtaq.com
Phoenix slide hits 10
A far more experienced Youngstown State squad raced past the younger, shorthanded Green Bay Phoenix at the Resch Center Thursday night, 86-70, handing GB it’s 10 straight loss. The Penguins start two seniors and three graduate seniors with the veterans taking control with big runs in each half. Youngstown State jumped to an 11-0 lead before the Phoenix found their footing to close the gap to within 37-32 by halftime. Trailing 43-36 early in the second half, the Penguins applied a full court press which led to a couple of quick turnovers and sparked a 19-0 run to put the game away. The second half was also marred with whistles as the teams combined to commit 46 fouls and attempt 58 free throws. Green Bay was led by Brock Heffner with a career high 24 points while Garren Davis added 17 and Clarence Cummings III put up 14. The Phoenix played without starting point guard Zae Blake, out with an illness and forward Cade Meyer left with an injury after only five minutes. 16 turnovers also hurt as Youngstown capitalized with a 22-2 advantage in points off turnovers. Green Bay drops to 2-18 on the season, just 1-8 in Horizon League play. YSU is now 15-5 overall and shares the conference lead with a 7-2 mark, along with Milwaukee, which defeated Robert Morris 77-69 and Northern Kentucky, a 57-56 winner over Cleveland State. Green Bay will host the Robert Morris Colonials Saturday night at the Resch Center at 6:00 PM.
wtaq.com
Marquette nears Big East lead
The Marquette Golden Eagles notched another quality win Wednesday night, beating Providence 83-75 at Fiserv Forum. Both teams are ranked nationally, Marquette is 18th in the Coaches Poll, 20th in the AP while the Friars came in 20/22. Kameron Jones led the way with 21 points while Tyler Kolek added 19. Marquette bounced back from a hard fought loss at 8th ranked Xavier last Sunday to improve to 15-5 on the year, 7-2 in the Big East. Picked to finish 9th in the Pre-Season conference poll, the Golden Eagles now stand second in the Big East, just a half game behind Xavier who had their 11 game winning streak snapped by DePaul 73-72. Marquette travels to Seton Hall on Saturday.
wtaq.com
Ag LEAD Summit Registration Now Open
MADISON – Registration is now open for the Ag LEAD Summit that will be held March 17-18 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Fond du Lac. Ag LEAD stands for leadership, engagement, advocacy and development. The summit will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about tools, resources, ideas, and best practices when advocating for agriculture and conducting promotional events. General sessions for the event include keynote speaker Chris Hinrichs, a Consumer Insight Panel facilitated by the Center for Food Integrity, and American Farm Bureau Federation Leadership and Organizational Training Director Jordan Henry. Friday night entertainment will be provided by Midwest Dueling Pianos.
