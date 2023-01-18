ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State adds new ‘24 commit and WR from the portal; Drew Allar draws early Heisman Trophy odds, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Saturday, January 21

Penn State Daily Headlines: Saturday, January 21

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Malachi Palmer and James Moore lead Mt. Zion Prep to win over Scotland Campus - video highlights

Harrisburg natives Malachi Palmer and James Moore are two of the biggest recruits in the country both having major Division I offers as underclassmen. Standing at a lean 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Palmer has already proved to coaches he is a high-major player and his ability to shoot from the perimeter makes his ceiling even higher. Palmer already has offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Oregon and you can expect that list to grow by the time his high school career comes to an end.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry wrestlers get a monkey off their back with 27-26 rivalry win over Boiling Springs

ELLIOTTSBURG — West Perry had three shots at Boiling Springs a year ago and went 0-3 in tight matches, including duals in the District 3 team semifinals and the PIAA team championships. The Mustangs knocked on the door on each of those occasions and finally broke through Saturday night in their home gym, riding a wave of bonus points to a 27-26 victory that came down to the final bout.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

Susquenita wrestling continues search for next win

Susquenita wrestling suffered another league loss bringing its league record to 1-4. After a dual match against Line Mountain, the Blackhawks kept it close up until the final bout ultimately losing 41-34. Susquenita forfeited at 215, 133 and 139 while Line Mountain forfeited at 107 and 121.
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Missed shots lead to frustrating Mustang defeat

In tight games, free throws can be the difference between success and failure. That truth was made evident in the West Perry girls’ 41-39 home loss to Waynesboro on Jan. 13. Senior Alexsa Frederick stepped to the line for a one-and-one with just 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock with a chance to tie the game. Unfortunately, the front end clanked off the back of the rim and the Mustang losing streak reached six games dropping their season record to 6-7.
WAYNESBORO, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
