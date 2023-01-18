Penn State adds new ‘24 commit and WR from the portal; Drew Allar draws early Heisman Trophy odds, and more

Read full article on original website
Where Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. is projected in early NFL mock drafts
Joey Porter Jr. entered the 2022 season as one of the top draft-eligible cornerbacks in the country, and he lived up to the billing. Porter was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree. He was a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Jim Thorpe awards. He had 11 pass breakups and could have doubled his tally if quarterbacks weren’t wary of throwing in his direction.
Penn State Daily Headlines: Saturday, January 21
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Nebraska vs. Penn State prediction, betting odds for CBB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State faces Nebraska in a college basketball game at Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday. Tipoff is at 2:15 p.m. EST. This betting preview...
“Hey, Jones!”: How Stubblefield firing happened, why Franklin doesn’t lionize Paterno, whether PSU makes NCAAs
The mailbag returns with a bang beginning with the surprising dismissal of PSU receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield. Then we touch on how James Franklin has chosen to rebrand PSU football without constantly referencing its longtime leader, and finally where I see the Hoop Nits landing in March... This, from Mike...
Upset Valley: Haines, Facundo earn top-10 wins as Penn State routs Michigan on mat
Levi Haines, Alex Facundo earn early career-defining victories over top-10 opponents
Central Dauphin boys basketball falls to Hempfield in L-L/Mid-Penn Showcase game
The Central Dauphin boys basketball team dropped a 59-48 decision to Hempfield Saturday in a non-conference game. The game was part of the Lancaster-Lebanon League/Mid-Penn Conference Showcase at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School. Hempfield’s offense was paced by Chase Calabretta and Ben Troyer, who scored 15 points each....
Youthful Central Dauphin throws ‘best half of the season’ at Altoona to take command of Commonwealth
Perhaps Randy Gambelunghe even surprised himself at halftime Friday. But there was Central Dauphin’s longtime girls basketball coach offering these words to his Rams.
Central Dauphin’s Senior Night marked by wild 24-0 run, revenge win over Altoona
Central Dauphin now holds the blueprint for celebrating Senior Night. The Rams quickly faded an early advantage by visiting Altoona Friday by scoring 24 consecutive points, leading to a resounding 49-30 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory.
Malachi Palmer and James Moore lead Mt. Zion Prep to win over Scotland Campus - video highlights
Harrisburg natives Malachi Palmer and James Moore are two of the biggest recruits in the country both having major Division I offers as underclassmen. Standing at a lean 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Palmer has already proved to coaches he is a high-major player and his ability to shoot from the perimeter makes his ceiling even higher. Palmer already has offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Oregon and you can expect that list to grow by the time his high school career comes to an end.
extrainningsoftball.com
They Call Her Mars: Shippensburg’s Hannah Marsteller is Already a Division II Softball Great
Talking about her achievements is not Hannah Marsteller’s favorite thing. In fact, she admits to having to force herself to speak about her awards and accomplishments openly. That list of awards, achievements, and accomplishments is long and full. Headlined by back-to-back Division II National Player of the Year awards,...
West Perry wrestlers get a monkey off their back with 27-26 rivalry win over Boiling Springs
ELLIOTTSBURG — West Perry had three shots at Boiling Springs a year ago and went 0-3 in tight matches, including duals in the District 3 team semifinals and the PIAA team championships. The Mustangs knocked on the door on each of those occasions and finally broke through Saturday night in their home gym, riding a wave of bonus points to a 27-26 victory that came down to the final bout.
Susquenita wrestling continues search for next win
Susquenita wrestling suffered another league loss bringing its league record to 1-4. After a dual match against Line Mountain, the Blackhawks kept it close up until the final bout ultimately losing 41-34. Susquenita forfeited at 215, 133 and 139 while Line Mountain forfeited at 107 and 121.
Missed shots lead to frustrating Mustang defeat
In tight games, free throws can be the difference between success and failure. That truth was made evident in the West Perry girls’ 41-39 home loss to Waynesboro on Jan. 13. Senior Alexsa Frederick stepped to the line for a one-and-one with just 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock with a chance to tie the game. Unfortunately, the front end clanked off the back of the rim and the Mustang losing streak reached six games dropping their season record to 6-7.
Milton Hershey boys basketball defeats Susquehanna Township, 80-63
The Milton Hershey boys basketball team posted an 80-63 victory over Susquehanna Township Saturday in an MPC crossover game. Adam Rosa was the game’s high scorer with 23 points. Malachi Thomas added 16 and Larry Onabanwo chipped in with 12 for the Spartans, who improve to 9-3 with the win.
Susquenita girls down Newport 41-18 to run win streak to 6
The Susquenita girls basketball team claimed their sixth win in a row by downing Newport 41-18 on Jan. 12 to run their record to 9-2. The Blackhawks used strong early shooting (12 of 29 in the first half) and a stifling defense (30 generated turnovers) to seize control over the Buffaloes.
Susquenita boys’ basketball still struggling, loses to Upper Dauphin and Greenwood
Susquenita boys’ basketball is still struggling. After two more losses with a score margin over 20 points, the Blackhawks can’t seem to find the necessary connections on the court. The first game was against Upper Dauphin. Blackhawk Drew Deaven scored 13 points for the night while Austin Neiswender...
Emma Miller, Jana Strait lead Millersburg girls past Line Mountain 39-34
Millersburg prevailed 39-34 in a tightly-contested showdown with Line Mountain Friday. Emma Miller and Jana Strait combined for 26 points to spark the Indians offensively. Miller led all players with 16 points, while Strait netted 10 points. For the Eagles, Kyleigh Masser led the way with 7 points. Brooke Barwick,...
State College council member Gopal Balachandran enters race for Centre County judge seat
If elected, Gopal Balachandran would be the first Indian-American to become a Common Pleas judge in Pennsylvania.
Host township for central Pa.’s newest casino hopes to win big in tax money
Shippensburg Township has a population of around 4,200 people. And the township employs just seven people. It’s home to Shippensburg University, which takes up 65 percent of potential taxable property in the municipality. There’s just one problem. As a state school, Shippensburg University doesn’t pay property taxes.
Parx Casino to open in central Pa. with numerous electronic table games, dealers, TVs galore
Pennsylvania’s 17th casino, Parx Casino Shippensburg, 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township, is different than most of the state’s gaming facilities. The centerpiece is an electronic gaming area combined with live dealers. It features elegant decor and televisions galore. And its main restaurant isn’t in the casino.
