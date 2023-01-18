Effective: 2023-01-23 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Visibility reduced to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

ALASKA STATE ・ 46 MINUTES AGO