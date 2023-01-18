Effective: 2023-01-22 06:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Arenac; Benzie; Central Chippewa; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Gladwin; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac; Wexford Locally slick travel this morning Areas of freezing drizzle are ongoing across portions of eastern upper Michigan and northern lower Michigan. While any ice accretion is expected to be minimal, locally slick roads may lead to pockets of hazardous travel through the morning hours. Anyone traveling early this morning is encouraged to use caution and allow extra time to reach their destination.

ALCONA COUNTY, MI ・ 45 MINUTES AGO