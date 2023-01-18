Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
How the top 5 AI tokens, AGIX, FET, OCEAN, RLC, and NMR fared during 2022
Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto tokens are riding a wave of interest that began with the release of chatbot ChatGPT, which has captured the imaginations of people across the globe. The apparent capabilities of ChatGPT showcase the potential of AI to revolutionize multiple aspects of life. As such, some are touting...
cryptoslate.com
Research: On-chain metrics continue signaling a Bitcoin bottom
Previous on-chain research suggested the Bitcoin market bottom was in. CryptoSlate revisited several Glassnode metrics, which continue to indicate a bottoming of price. However, macro factors, which may not have been present in previous cycles, remain in play, potentially impacting the current cycle. Bitcoin Supply P/L Bands. Bitcoin Supply P/L...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin up 50% from bear market low outperforming SPY, Gold
The bear market rally that perplexed much of the crypto industry continued into the weekend as Bitcoin hit $23,230 for the first time since August 2022. Bitcoin is now up 50% from its local low of $15,400. Bitcoin has moved into a leading position among global assets outperforming major asset...
cryptoslate.com
MakerDAO approves 85% Gemini USD holdings in DAI stablecoins
The MakerDAO community voted in favor of keeping Gemini USD stablecoin as part of the protocol’s DAI stablecoin reserves amid concerns about insolvency. The MakerDAO community earlier started voting on two governance polls in an attempt to limit DAI’s exposure to Gemini due to the liquidity crisis plaguing Gemini’s Earn program. The GUSD stablecoin can be used as collateral to mint Maker’s DAI stablecoin.
cryptoslate.com
ENS DAO considers proposal to auction 10,000 ETH for USDC
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO is considering a proposal to sell 10,000 ETH for USDC via a Gnosis Auction. The governance proposal submitted on Jan. 18 seeks to diversify the ENS DAO Treasury. Currently, the DAO holds about 40,746 ETH and $2.46 million USDC. However, due to the prolonged...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
From tumbling earnings to sky-high valuations, here's 4 reasons experts see losses in the S&P 500 for a 2nd straight year
Investors looking to take shelter in the benchmark US index this year could be in for rough ride akin to 2022, experts say.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting the supply of natural gas.
cryptoslate.com
Why is Bitcoin pumping in 2023? – BitTalk #4
On the latest episode of the cryptocurrency podcast “BitTalk,” hosts Akiba, James, and Nick discussed the recent surge in the value of Bitcoin. Despite many experts in the field predicting a dull year for the cryptocurrency, with a focus on building and the price hovering between $12,000 and $20,000, the value of Bitcoin unexpectedly shot up last week.
cryptoslate.com
Maple Finance records a loss of $7M at end of 2022
Institutional crypto lending protocol Maple Finance has reported a net loss of about $7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 as it moves to close its lending pools on Solana. Maple Finance was launched in May 2021 as a decentralized credit market for institutional borrowers and...
cryptoslate.com
Realized volatility surges above options volatility for the first time since FTX collapse
Implied volatility is the market’s expectation of volatility. Given the price of an option, we can solve for the expected volatility of the underlying asset. Viewing At-The-Money (ATM) IV over time gives a normalized view of volatility expectations which will often rise and fall with realized volatility and market sentiment. This metric shows the ATM implied volatility for options contracts that expire one week from today.
cryptoslate.com
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson confirms interest in CoinDesk acquisition
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson confirmed interest in acquiring the crypto-focused media outlet CoinDesk on Jan. 19. Hoskinson said CoinDesk appeared to be overpriced for its $200 million asking price, adding that he would decide after reviewing the firm’s books. Revamping CoinDesk. Hoskinson said his media interest is broad...
cryptoslate.com
1inch launches multi-coin hardware wallet
Decentralized crypto exchange 1inch announced that it is launching a multi-coin hardware wallet. The project is in its final stages of development and is expected to launch later this year. The wallet is being developed by an independent and dedicated team within the company, with the funds acquired from the...
cryptoslate.com
Token Unlocks estimates $102B worth of unlocks in 2023
Token Unlocks’ 2022 Annual Report estimates that $102 billion worth of tokens will be unlocked in 2023. The data points out that December 2022 ended with $102.1 billion worth of tokens remaining locked, with a $570.8 billion Fully Diluted Value (FDV)and $468.7 billion market cap. Dividing the market cap by FDV, the report concludes that 82.1% of all tokens with fixed supply are already in free circulation in the market.
Amid an uncertain economy, American workers are guardedly optimistic about the job market
LinkedIn data shows that US workers feel confident and capable in their job, and two-thirds are considering changing roles this year.
cryptoslate.com
Former head of FTX.US raises $5M from Coinbase, Circle for a new crypto startup
Former FTX.US President Brett Harrison is in the process of launching a new cryptocurrency startup that would service institutional clients. According to a Bloomberg News report, Harrison has raised $5 million from well-known industry investors, including Coinbase Ventures and Circle. Harrison’s new company — dubbed Architects — will reportedly cater...
cryptoslate.com
ConsenSys faces audit at shareholder request
Ethereum development firm ConsenSys will be audited at the request of its shareholders, according to a report from Finextra on Jan. 18. ConsenSys allegedly transferred business products and units between its Switzerland- and U.S.-based corporations in a transaction called “Project Northstar.” That transfer allowed ConsenSys’s U.S. division to raise $715 million from 2020 to 2022.
cryptoslate.com
CPCoin (CPC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, 19th January, 2023, Chainwire — LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CPCoin (CPC) on...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: US DoJ crypto enforcement announcement sends Bitcoin below $21,000
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $26.3 billion in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $965.18 billion — down 2.64% from $991.48 billion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap decreased by 2.21% and 3.55% to $400.19 billion and $186.29 billion, respectively.
