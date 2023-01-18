ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/23 – 1/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
One Injured, Several Animals Killed in Structure Fire on Hopi Road in Natrona County

The Natrona County Fire District announced that they had taken on a structure fire early Friday afternoon. "This morning, 1/20/23, at approximately 6:00 am, the Natrona County Fire District was dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Hopi Road," the NCFD wrote in a Facebook post. "The reporting party stated there was an animal holding pen on fire with animals inside. There were residential structures nearby but not threatened."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wyoming Business Council Hears Glenrock $3M Grant Request

The Wyoming Business Council will consider a nearly $3 million "Business Ready Community Business Committed" grant from Glenrock during a special Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The town is asking for the $2,997,294 grant to build a 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing that would include the...
GLENROCK, WY
Casper Fire-EMS Promotes Andrew Sundell to Captain, Thomas Rohrbach to Engineer

Casper Fire-EMS recently announced two promotions of personnel that have been a major part of the department, and will continue to do so in their new roles. "Andrew Sundell has been promoted to Training Captain," Casper Fire-EMS wrote in a press release. "Sundell is a 10-year veteran of Casper Fire-EMS. He holds a Bachelors of Science in Zoology and Human Physiology from the University of Wyoming, and two Associates of Applied Science Degrees in Paramedic Technology and Fire Science from Casper College."
CASPER, WY
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Returns to Casper for 2023

If you are single and ready to mingle, right here in Casper, it is time to have some fun to begin 2023. The monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event is back and in full swing. This month's event will take place at a new location, The Fort Saloon N' Eatery, which will be the new permanent location for future events as well. Tonight's event (Friday, January 20th, 2023), will begin at 7:00 pm.
CASPER, WY
For Sale: One Croc, Never Worn

It's rumored (but probably not true - just go with it for the purpose of this story) that Ernest Hemingway was once challenged with writing a six-word story. Hemingway, a writing legend (and a dreadfully misogynistic alcoholic) was tasked with coming up with a short story for a bet. The bet said that Hemingway couldn't come up with a story in six words.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
