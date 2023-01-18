ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary

A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
DEWITT, MI
Lansing father works to keep son’s legacy alive

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of a father’s love for his son, and the pain of losing him. “When he was murdered you know I had darkness come. I was feeling in a dark moment,” said Lansing Father, Michael McKissic. But it’s also one of healing and hopes that today is anything but […]
LANSING, MI
Have You Ever Wanted to Own a Cute Little Ice Cream Shop in Corunna?

A Butter Pecan Sundae with Hot Fudge. That would be my featured special every day if I owned an ice cream shop. (Trust me, it's amazing.) Just for fun, we're showing you some pics of a local ice cream shop that just went up for sale. It was formerly known as 'SuperCone' and the listing is being handled by the Full Circle Real Estate Group in Holly.
CORUNNA, MI
It Sounds Like Chipotle is Not Coming to Grand Blanc After All

It looks like Grand Blanc won't be getting a new Chipotle restaurant after all. At least not in the location where developers originally wanted it. Back in September, we told you that the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue in the vacant lot next to Rite Aid. It would have been a brand new 2,300-square-foot building...if plans were approved. It would have been the perfect spot (in my opinion).
GRAND BLANC, MI
Skating, snacks and fun at Potter Elementary's weekly roller-skating event

Skating, snacks, and fun at Potter Elementary's weekly roller-skating event. Alayla Jankowiak hands Rosalind Ford a pair of roller skates, Potter Elementary School, Flint, Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. This was Fords first time coming out to the event and her first time roller skating in 2 years.
FLINT, MI
Lapeer Days 2023 Dates Announced – What You Need To Know

Dates have been announced for Michigan's largest free festival - Lapeer Days in historic downtown Lapeer. The annual event takes place every August and these are the dates for 2023,. Friday, August 18th. Saturday, August 19th. Sunday, August 20th. Along with great food and fun, Lapeer Days is legendary for...
LAPEER, MI
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience

Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
DETROIT, MI
$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home

This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
DETROIT, MI
18 Flint-Area Restaurants That Still Serve Food After 9 PM

The days of most restaurants staying open late are long gone. Since the COVID pandemic, many bars and restaurants in the area don't stay open as late as they use to. Unfortunately, that poses a problem for the night owls and second or third-shifters out there. Nowadays, it is very...
FLINT, MI
29 Years Ago This Month, Nancy Kerrigan Was Attacked in Detroit

The figure skating world was turned upside down 29 years ago in Detroit. Figure skating was at the forefront of every news broadcast in the early days of January 1994. While practicing for the United States Figure Skating Championships in Detroit, Michigan, Nancy Kerrigan was viciously attacked after a practice session at Cobo Arena.
DETROIT, MI
