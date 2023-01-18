ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania launches new website for state jobs

By James Wesser
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oSsL_0kJ7nahr00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While announcing and signing an executive order removing the requirement of having a four-year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania, Govoner Josh Shapiro announced the launch of a new Pennsylvania employment website.

“My administration is going to be focused on creating opportunities every, single day,” Gov. Shapiro said. “Today, our administration launched a new website that allows Pennsylvanians to see nearly 550 positions that are currently open.”

Governor Shapiro removes college requirement for majority of state jobs

Shapiro’s Administration stated that the website will focus on applicants’ skills-based backgrounds.

According to the Governor, 92% of all commonwealth jobs, approximately 65,000 jobs, will now be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree.

“I encourage every Pennsylvanian who wants to get off the sideline to get in the game to check it out, said Governor Shapiro. Lt. Governor Davis says the state government “should be a place where everyone has a chance to serve and succeed.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Debra Todd sworn in as Pennsylvania’s Chief Justice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — History was made on Friday, January 20, 2023, in Pittsburgh as the daughter of a steelworker became Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, ending three centuries of men holding the position. When Debra Todd raised her hand, another gender barrier fell in Pennsylvania. “In 300 years on our Pennsylvania Supreme […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints

(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Governor Shapiro announces gift ban, ethics training for employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says approximately 3,500 Commonwealth employees will be required to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. Shapiro also announced an executive order banning the solicitation or acceptance of gifts for executive branch employees. The ban includes “a total prohibition on gifts, discounts, services or any […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Applications for 2023 Pennsylvania House Scholarship Available

High school seniors interested in receiving financial assistance to help pay for college can now apply for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ Scholarship. Each year the program awards a four-year scholarship to two students preparing for post-secondary education. It is open to graduating high school seniors who are Pennsylvania residents with plans to attend a Pennsylvania college, university or career school as a full-time student.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvia.org

PA announces drug dept. grant to assist communities of color

On Monday, Pennsylvania announced a grant opportunity that stems from nationwide settlements related to the opioid epidemic. The state is looking to fund groups that work with the hardest-hit communities. The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) plans to give grants of up to $400,000 to organizations that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

City Dwellers Try Remote Work in Rural Pennsylvania

A new initiative is attempting to capitalize on the massive shift to remote work during the pandemic and help solve the issue of sustained population decline in rural Pennsylvania, writes Samantha Spengler for the Philadelphia Magazine. The Wilds Are Working program offers city dwellers in the Keystone State who are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance

(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy