Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/23 – 1/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Gas Leak Shuts Down East 2nd Street to Walsh Drive in Casper

Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has told K2 Radio News that the gas leak is secured, atmospheric readings in the area are normal, and the evacuation orders for the Walsh/Gannett area have been lifted. Original story below:. A gas leak has currently restricted traffic and evacuated residents in east Casper.
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Business Council Hears Glenrock $3M Grant Request

The Wyoming Business Council will consider a nearly $3 million "Business Ready Community Business Committed" grant from Glenrock during a special Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The town is asking for the $2,997,294 grant to build a 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing that would include the...
GLENROCK, WY
Casper Fire-EMS Appoints Two Therapy Dogs for the Very First Time

Casper Fire-EMS has announced that, for the first time in its 128-year history, the organization has appointed two therapy dogs. "Therapy dogs Axe and Quincie have completed their 17-week K-9 Caring Angels training program in partnership with Sit-Means-Sit dog training, and will assume their roles as certified Therapy Dogs beginning this week," Casper Fire-EMS wrote in a press release.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

