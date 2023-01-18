Read full article on original website
Casper Man Accused of Murder, Attempted Murder Bound Over for Trial
A Casper man charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder will face trial in Natrona County District Court. George Dickerson, 61, was bound over for trial on Thursday at the end of an 80-minute preliminary hearing before Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/23 – 1/20/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County Judge Defers Sentence of Michigan Woman Arrested for 67lbs of Marijuana
A Michigan woman was setenced to 3-5 years imprisonment, suspended, and 3 years of supervised probation in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 19. This for charges related to possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver, both felonies. Judge Catherine Wilking deferred the sentence. Ashlee Altobelli, 29, was...
Casper Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Another with an Axe
A Casper man heard two charges from Judge Michael Patchen at Initial Appearances in the Natrona County Circuit Court today, Jan. 17. Zachariah Keller, born in 1993, was charged with property destruction, a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Keller was...
Natrona County Sheriffs Investigate Missing Person in EKW State Park
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person who was last known to be around Edness Kimball Wilkins (EKW) State Park. The Park is currently closed to the public, a news release says. At about 4:20 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 19, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies were...
58 Percent of Women Are Stalked Before the Age of 25
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has spent January offering various facts and figures to the community regarding the subject of stalking. January is National Stalking Awareness Month, and the NCSO has created a series of social media posts. The most recent of which offered a startling fact: 58% of women...
Widow of Patient Who Died After Surgery Sues WMC, Two Doctors
A Casper woman is suing the Wyoming Medical Center and two doctors for the wrongful death of her husband in 2018. The trial got underway with its first witness in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday. Jury selection happened on Friday. Tanya Meek, the wrongful death representative of Calvin Grinder,...
Gas Leak Shuts Down East 2nd Street to Walsh Drive in Casper
Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has told K2 Radio News that the gas leak is secured, atmospheric readings in the area are normal, and the evacuation orders for the Walsh/Gannett area have been lifted. Original story below:. A gas leak has currently restricted traffic and evacuated residents in east Casper.
Wyoming Business Council Hears Glenrock $3M Grant Request
The Wyoming Business Council will consider a nearly $3 million "Business Ready Community Business Committed" grant from Glenrock during a special Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The town is asking for the $2,997,294 grant to build a 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing that would include the...
Patchy Fog, Blowing Snow; Wind Chill Values as Low as Zero for Natrona County
The National Weather Service warns of a patchy fog in Natrona County this morning. The day's forecasted high is 28 degrees with wind chills as low as zero. There is a black ice advisory as of 6:30 a.m. between Glenrock and Casper, and between Waltman and Casper. The Office Bar...
Casper Fire-EMS Appoints Two Therapy Dogs for the Very First Time
Casper Fire-EMS has announced that, for the first time in its 128-year history, the organization has appointed two therapy dogs. "Therapy dogs Axe and Quincie have completed their 17-week K-9 Caring Angels training program in partnership with Sit-Means-Sit dog training, and will assume their roles as certified Therapy Dogs beginning this week," Casper Fire-EMS wrote in a press release.
Was Casper’s Bed Bath & Beyond Lucky And Make The Cut For 2023?
Casper's Eastridge Mall isn't the mall is used to be and there's a possibility that other stores could be leaving. Bed Bath & Beyond has been a featured store in the Mall for years, back in September, the company announced it would have to close stores and cut employees to reduce costs.
Wyoming’s Great Fishing Is A Direct Result Of WGFD’s Work
Wyoming's fishing is top notch and without the hard work of stocking fish, researching and keeping up on the fisheries, Wyoming would just be another place to fish. Due to all the hard work, Wyoming is THE place to fish. Anglers come from near and far to get the experience that's offered at the fisheries in Wyoming.
Tremendous Castle On Casper Mountain With Epic Tower For Sale
Rapunzel, Rapunzel let down your hair. Is your head in the clouds? Always stargazing? This might be the property for you. Listed by Real Estate Leaders, this house on Casper Mountian might be the most interesting property for sale. It is a work in progress as it is incomplete. That...
Where Are Casper’s Favorite Spots When We Need A Popcorn Fix?
Popcorn has been around for thousands of years and honestly, I don't think we celebrate it enough. Popcorn is so popular that there are 14 billion quarts of popcorn consumed in the United States every year. National Popcorn Day is January 19th, there are multiple 'Popcorn Festivals' around the country...
‘Glazed & Confuzed’ Will Be Opening This Friday in Casper
It has been just over a month since Craves permanently closed its doors, but now a new restaurant will be taking its place. Glazed & Confuzed, which specializes in donuts, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more, will be opening up for the very first time on Friday, January 20th, 2023. The...
All Things Beautiful: La Bottega in Casper Gains New Business
There's a new business as of this week in Casper's La Bottega, the one-stop beauty and wellness building featuring dozens of the industry's local experts and entrepreneurs. Ginny Jondal is a licensed esthetician who opened her shop, "Aria's Esthetics," this week. "I had my eye on this suite at La...
