ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

2023 Killington Cup dates announced

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kIz5_0kJ7mlS300

KILLINGTON Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — The Killington Resort in Vermont has announced the dates for the 2023 Killington Cup. The quickest female alpine ski racers from all over the globe will compete for the cup and return to the beast on November 25 and 26.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

According to the Killington Resort website, the Killington Cup celebrates the history and passion for alpine ski racing in the Northeast. On top of skiing, other entertainment like live music and a vendor village on race days will be offered too.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Setting sail with local iceboating enthusiasts

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking to pick up a new activity this winter, iceboating might be for you! While you don’t need fuel or registration to operate an iceboat, you do need to rely on mother nature to be your compass. Also called ice kiting or ice yachting, the winter sport involves sailing […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1/21/2023: Quiet today, snow returns late Sunday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: Expect a more tranquil weather day this time around. After morning clouds and light flurries/drizzle, we’ll have some breaks of sun by this afternoon. Highs peak in the mid 30’s, ever so slightly milder than average for this time of year. Tomorrow, clouds build back in […]
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1/21/23: Snow Arrives Sunday Evening

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Seasonable day to start the weekend with clouds holding tough, which held temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will remain mostly cloudy through tonight and into Sunday before our next storm system arrives by Sunday evening with mainly snow, but some will see a mix as well.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fatal house fire in Niskayuna under investigation

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire in Niskayuna is under investigation. The local police department confirmed that one person died in the fire. Several crews responded to the house fire on Gasner Ave at 6:45 a.m. News10 was on the scene for part of their investigation, firefighters were covering up the scene with tarp. The […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy