2023 Killington Cup dates announced

KILLINGTON Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — The Killington Resort in Vermont has announced the dates for the 2023 Killington Cup. The quickest female alpine ski racers from all over the globe will compete for the cup and return to the beast on November 25 and 26.

According to the Killington Resort website, the Killington Cup celebrates the history and passion for alpine ski racing in the Northeast. On top of skiing, other entertainment like live music and a vendor village on race days will be offered too.

