Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
7 takeaways from Celtics win over Raptors, as Payton Pritchard, bench step up
Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams were big for a short-handed Celtics team that claimed its ninth straight win. The Celtics beat the Raptors 106-104 on Saturday, claiming their ninth straight win despite a rash of injuries that included Jayson Tatum. Here are the takeaways. 1. Through no fault of his...
Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93. Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team's broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the...
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six...
Rozier caps 19-point rally, Hornets end Hawks' 5-game streak
ATLANTA (AP) — Terry Rozier hit three throws with 1.1 seconds remaining, and the undermanned Charlotte Hornets overcame a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to end the Atlanta Hawks’ five-game winning streak with a 122-118 victory on Saturday night. Clint Capela tipped in Trae Young’s missed runner with 5.4 seconds...
Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including...
Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107
PHOENIX (AP) — The broad-shouldered Ish Wainright looks as if he should be making plays in the NFL instead of the NBA. For a while, that was the dream. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, returns for 2nd half vs. Jags
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Kansas City's divisional playoff game against Jacksonville after halftime Saturday, bouncing onto the field on the balky right ankle that was heavily taped during the first half. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter when he moved...
Panthers interview Bills offensive coordinator Dorsey
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers completed a virtual interview on Saturday with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their vacant head coaching job, the team said. Dorsey’s Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoffs on Sunday.
Late Brighton goal clinches draw at Leicester in EPL
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Brighton scored two minutes from time to draw at Leicester 2-2 and maintain its assault on the English Premier League top five on Saturday. The Seagulls missed the chance to move into the top five but climbed to sixth.
Disrespected Bengals, driven Bills set for playoff showdown
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals feel disrespected. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have plenty to motivate them — starting with safety Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery — in a season of overcoming adversity. Two teams that bonded three weeks ago...
Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
Stauber wins debut in goal, helps Blackhawks beat Blues 5-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Jaxson Stauber recorded 29 saves in his NHL debut and Jason Dickinson scored a goal and two assists, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-3 victory Saturday night over the St. Louis Blues. “I’ve dreamed about this for so long that I didn’t know...
Carter Hart makes 30 saves as Flyers defeat Red Wings 2-1
DETROIT (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are desperately trying to play their way back into the NHL playoff race. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings are slowly playing their way out of postseason contention. Scott Laughton snapped a scoreless tie midway through the third period and the Flyers defeated the...
Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week.
Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player born in Tennessee to dress in an NHL game.
Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0
DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had a rare two-goal game while the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars got yet another 4-0 win. Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn and rookie Wyatt Johnston each scored and the Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night — by the same 4-0 score the Stars won at playoff contenders Vegas and Los Angeles in their just-completed trip out West.
