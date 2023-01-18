ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Neighbors at Bedford Gardens voice concerns in hope to block proposed rent hikes

Neighbors raised their voices in Williamsburg on Thursday aiming to block proposed rent hikes they say they could face over the next few years. Many residents at Bedford Gardens say they won’t know where to live if rent is hiked. Elected officials and neighbors say notice was given around three weeks ago, causing fear among the residents.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Chase ATMs in NYC closing early over ‘rising crime’ and ‘vagrancy’

Crime is making it a lot harder to get cash in the Big Apple. You can bank on it. Chase Bank is locking up multiple around-the-clock ATMs early “due to rising crime.” “Our apologies. We decide (sic) to close several ATM vestibules at 5 PM or 6 PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” Chase tweeted this week. But the bank was cagey about the extent of the cutbacks. “For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” a Chase...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice

The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Gas stoves: What to know before a ban

This article was originally published on Jan. 13 at 11:14 p.m. EDT by THE CITY. A simmering debate over gas stoves boiled over recently. A federal agency suggested last week that the use of gas appliances should be cut off, and the response got superheated across the country. But in New York, the idea isn’t new.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Famous peacocks are leaving New York City

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The birds are ready to fly the coop.  For more than two decades, three peacocks have been residents at the Cathedral of Saint John the Devine on the Upper West Side. Their retirement was announced this week. “Over the years, the Cathedral has cared for the three birds with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones

Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
BROOKLYN, NY

