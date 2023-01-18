Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Related
NYC will house migrants at cruise terminal, but details limited from Mayor Adams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city would establish its latest emergency relief center housing migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, but offered few details. Adams’ emailed announcement said the new humanitarian emergency relief center, which officials call “HERCs,” will house 1,000 men to...
Traffic cameras with sound meters catch souped-up cars, bikes with illegal noise levels in NYC
At least 71 drivers have gotten tickets so far for violating noise rules during a yearlong pilot program of the system.
Bronx council member calls for investment to shorten public transportation waiting times
Bronx Council Member Amanda Farias said New Yorkers should not have to rely on an unreliable service.
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
News 12
Neighbors at Bedford Gardens voice concerns in hope to block proposed rent hikes
Neighbors raised their voices in Williamsburg on Thursday aiming to block proposed rent hikes they say they could face over the next few years. Many residents at Bedford Gardens say they won’t know where to live if rent is hiked. Elected officials and neighbors say notice was given around three weeks ago, causing fear among the residents.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Bed-Stuy Is One Step Closer to Getting a Massive New Development Designed by Sir David Adjaye
Restoration Plaza in Brooklyn is headed for a transformation over the next decade, creating hundreds of thousands of feet of office and culture space inside buildings rising as high as 16 stories, papers filed Tuesday with the Department of City Planning show. The environmental review documents provide the first detailed...
Chase ATMs in NYC closing early over ‘rising crime’ and ‘vagrancy’
Crime is making it a lot harder to get cash in the Big Apple. You can bank on it. Chase Bank is locking up multiple around-the-clock ATMs early “due to rising crime.” “Our apologies. We decide (sic) to close several ATM vestibules at 5 PM or 6 PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” Chase tweeted this week. But the bank was cagey about the extent of the cutbacks. “For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” a Chase...
NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice
The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
NYC Mayor Adams proposed budget again falls short of 1% commitment to Parks Department
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Mayor Eric Adams took office, he reiterated a commitment made during his campaign: 1% of the city’s budget should be allocated toward the operation of the city Parks Department. In his first opportunity to make that commitment, when finalizing the 2023 fiscal year...
qchron.com
Gas stoves: What to know before a ban
This article was originally published on Jan. 13 at 11:14 p.m. EDT by THE CITY. A simmering debate over gas stoves boiled over recently. A federal agency suggested last week that the use of gas appliances should be cut off, and the response got superheated across the country. But in New York, the idea isn’t new.
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
NBC New York
NYC Is Home to One of the Ugliest Buildings in the World, According to Website
A new list found that New York City is home to one of the ugliest buildings in the world. Building supply website BuildWorld compiled tweets criticizing the appearance of some of the world's most popular buildings, and a Manhattan eyesore made the list. In fact, it was rated near the top.
Famous peacocks are leaving New York City
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The birds are ready to fly the coop. For more than two decades, three peacocks have been residents at the Cathedral of Saint John the Devine on the Upper West Side. Their retirement was announced this week. “Over the years, the Cathedral has cared for the three birds with […]
Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones
Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
bkreader.com
Annual North Brooklyn Dolphin Sightings Continue at Newtown Creek Nature Walk
As if we didn’t have enough reasons to clean up the Superfund superstar that is Newtown Creek, a pair of dolphins were spotted in the Whale Creek Tributary, which runs alongside the Newtown Creek Nature Walk. Unfortunately for said dolphins, the EPA has delayed the much-needed Newtown Creek cleanup...
ems1.com
‘It’s dead’: NYC Council won't pass bill to let mayor charge retired city workers for healthcare
NEW YORK — City Council leaders announced Thursday they have no plan to pass a bill pushed by Mayor Eric Adams that would allow his administration to charge retired municipal workers for health insurance — and multiple sources in the chamber told the Daily News that the legislation is unlikely to ever get a vote.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
Verrazzano Bridge reopens lanes after truck crashes into divider
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays were reported on the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early Saturday morning after an accident involving a truck, according to emergency radio transmissions. According to an MTA spokeswoman, an incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the upper level the bridge, leading to...
Early Addition: Guess whose Nissan has 5 unpaid speeding tickets in New York City?
Because you guessed right, it's the Nissan that George Santos has been driving, here are your early links: Elizabeth Holmes still in an estate and not a prison cell, it's Porch Pop season, and more. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Is NYC Violating Right to Shelter Law? Woman Sleeps in Car Due to ‘Inhumane' Conditions
There are new allegations that New York City is violating the right to shelter for women entering its homeless system, as some say poor conditions, long delays and accommodations for migrants are causing them to choose the streets instead. Kathia Wiscovitch, a victim of domestic violence, says applying for a...
Comments / 2