MIAMI - A man named as a person of interest in a deadly shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce has been cleared. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Fredrick Lamar Johnson, 27, turned himself in to police on Wednesday and after speaking with him, he was ruled out for any involvement in the shooting. Investigators said the shooting, which left a 29-year-old woman dead and injured seven others, was not random. "This was not a random mass shooting," Sheriff Ken Mascara said on Thursday. "Someone just didn't walk into a park and start firing. The shooting occurred between two known individuals who got into an argument and decided to resolve their differences with gunfire." The sheriff's office is now adding a $5,000 reward for anyone who can come forward with information in the case.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO