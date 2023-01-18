Read full article on original website
FL-native-cracker
3d ago
If anyone believes the story she told the cops I’ve got some ocean front property in Arizona I want to sell ya. 😂😂
Reply(4)
11
Anthony Burrell
3d ago
this is a good reason why self checkout sucks for everyone. more theft and less jobs no winners here don't use self checkout people insist on a cadhier
Reply(1)
7
Linda Shattuck
3d ago
You should never steal, but Walmart should pay their employees and get rid of self checkouts period!
Reply(2)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
Related
veronews.com
Police I.D. body found behind home in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE — The body of a man found behind a home Thursday was identified by police as Jose Carmen Araujo, officials said Friday. There were no signs of trauma to Araujo’s body and no indicators of foul play, according to the medical examiner’s office. “Investigators are now...
WESH
Bail denied for Cocoa police officer accused of firing shots after domestic incident
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Cocoa police officer arrested in December after anhours-long standoff with police was denied bail Thursday. On Dec. 27, Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies were called after a woman contacted the sheriff’s office advising the Patrick Michael Kelly had threatened her with a firearm and was experiencing an "emotional crisis."
WPBF News 25
'Scared to death': Children's center van pierced with bullets during mass shooting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Four teenagers and their houseparent fromHibiscus Children Center were about 25 feet away from their van when gunshots rang out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. When the group got to their car, they realized their community van had...
tiremeetsroad.com
Florida man dozes off going through this Stuart, FL intersection, drives into opposing traffic, cracks his windshield with his head
No airbag, no seatbelt, and no insurance. This Florida man is thanking his luck stars as, despite arguably being the worst driver on the road, he managed to escape falling asleep with what amounted to a mild concussion. Redditor /u/Nelsva submitted dashcam footage to /r/IdiotsInCars from an accident earlier last...
8 caught after 'riot' leads to escape at SandyPines treatment facility
Eight juveniles were caught after escaping SandyPines juvenile treatment facility amid a "riot" Friday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.
treasurecoast.com
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
hometownnewstc.com
Sheriff addresses park shooting that left one dead
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, City Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and other officials have held a number of press conferences and updates in the aftermath of a Martin Luther King Day shooting to assure the public their respective departments are working around the clock to find those responsible.
WPBF News 25
Friends, family gather to remember young mother killed during mass shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — About 100 people gathered at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce Friday night to remember a woman killed during a mass shooting at the park Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Nikkitia Bryant was standing at a food truck with her 9-year-old daughter when she was shot. Seven other...
cw34.com
Bicyclist struck by box truck during hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was left with multiple injuries after a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 19 around 3:30 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling south on SW Citrus Blvd. At the same time, a yellow box truck was traveling south when the right outside mirror hit the bicyclist.
WPBF News 25
'I am traumatized': Man hit by 4 bullets undergoes multiple rounds of surgery after mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A victim who was hit by four bullets while he was with family and friends during the mass shooting in Fort Pierce is sharing his story of recovery. The man, who was released from the hospital Wednesday night, said three of the bullets hit his left leg, and the fourth grazed his right leg.
WESH
Indian Harbour Beach considers tighter fishing rules amid shark beating caught on video
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — Video footage shocked many across Central Florida, but it stirred an outcry in the Brevard County coastal community of Indian Harbour Beach. The clip showed a fisherman who caught what appeared to be a five-foot shark and clubbed it to death with a hammer, then tossed it back into the ocean.
4 ejected in Martin County crash involving Tesla
Four people are seriously injured in a crash at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road in Martin County. The impact was so great that all four people were ejected.
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County Sheriff - Dead Person Found in Douglas Park Subdivision Died as a Result of a Criminal Act
Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: Okeechobee County Sheriff Deputies discovered a dead body in a wooded area around NE 14th Avenue in the Douglas Park Subdivision of Okeechobee County on Monday, January 16. A news release posted on the Sheriff's Facebook page Wednesday states that the victim has...
WPBF News 25
'Used for killing rodents': Teen retrieving BB gun for groundskeeper prompts lock-outs across Martin County Schools
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There is "no longer an active threat" after a 13-year-old with a BB gun prompted lock-out procedures for Martin County Schools Wednesday. Deputies said the teen was the grandson of the school's groundskeeper and the BB gun was used for killing rodents. He had been retrieving the gun for his grandfather.
Person of interest cleared in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
MIAMI - A man named as a person of interest in a deadly shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce has been cleared. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Fredrick Lamar Johnson, 27, turned himself in to police on Wednesday and after speaking with him, he was ruled out for any involvement in the shooting. Investigators said the shooting, which left a 29-year-old woman dead and injured seven others, was not random. "This was not a random mass shooting," Sheriff Ken Mascara said on Thursday. "Someone just didn't walk into a park and start firing. The shooting occurred between two known individuals who got into an argument and decided to resolve their differences with gunfire." The sheriff's office is now adding a $5,000 reward for anyone who can come forward with information in the case.
click orlando
Woman missing out of Marion found safe by Martin County deputies, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: Marion County investigators on Friday announced 23-year-old Carly Danielle Axen — who had been reported missing and was feared to be endangered after last being seen Dec. 10 — was found safe by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL: Marion County...
wflx.com
Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan
A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. at Avalon State Park. The man from Brighton, Mich.,...
2 Jailed For I-4 Road Rage
FHP says the two men tossed drinks at each other and one aimed a pellet gun that looked like a .45
cw34.com
Police identify man's body found behind house in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have released the identity of the man who was found dead behind a home in Fellsmere. The Fellsmere Police Department said officers responded to a call on Jan. 19 at around 2 p.m., regarding a dead Hispanic man behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. During that time, identification from Mexico was found in the vicinity of the body, but it wasn't confirmed to be his.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch
COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
Comments / 32