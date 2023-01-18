ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Public officials met in ‘confidence’ to overhaul state financial aid. Their proposal could become law

By Mississippi Today, Molly Minta
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isdwy_0kJ7mAzI00

A task force of public officials met behind closed doors last year to discuss revamping Mississippi’s college financial aid programs, and lawmakers next week will begin debating a bill written based on the group’s private discussions.

The 16-person task force, which met several times last year outside public view, was comprised of multiple public officials, including an associate commissioner from the Institutions of Higher Learning, the interim executive director of the Mississippi Community College Board, two community college presidents, and the chair of the little-known state board that oversees financial aid.

A bill has been filed in the Legislature based on the group’s proposal and a joint hearing has been scheduled for next week.

The president and CEO of Woodward Hines Education Foundation, the nonprofit that convened the task force, declined to discuss the details of the proposed overhaul until after the hearing, citing “the code of confidence we promised members.”

“It won’t be the Mississippi One Grant, and I’ll just leave it at that,” Woodward Hines CEO Jim McHale told Mississippi Today, referring to the controversial 2021 plan that would have resulted in Black and low-income students losing thousands of dollars in state financial aid for college. That proposal, which failed to gain any support from lawmakers, was also conceived largely in the dark — a point of contention among many critics.

The group’s meetings, undisclosed until now, are notable because the closed-door deliberations inspired legislation that aims to spend taxpayer dollars. Yet no students who receive financial aid or will be affected by the proposed changes were invited to attend.

Mississippi Today has obtained records from the task force, including a letter McHale sent in May 2022 inviting members to join that details its goal: to “explore how Mississippi’s student financial aid investments can be best leveraged to meet the economic development needs of the State.”

The task force met over the course of at least eight meetings moderated by HCM Strategies, a consulting firm brought in by Woodward Hines, which synthesized members’ discussions into a proposal. The task force approved the final proposal not by a vote, said Jennifer Rogers, a participant and director of the Office of Student Financial Aid, but “agreement by discussion.”

According to a PowerPoint created by HCM Strategies, the proposal would substantially change two state aid programs aimed at helping students from low- and middle-income families afford college, while leaving the state’s most racially inequitable aid program virtually untouched.

The Higher Education Legislative Plan for Needy Students — called the HELP grant — would be reduced. The HELP grant currently pays up to four years of tuition at the state’s community colleges and public and private universities, no matter what institution a recipient attends.

The task force recommended lowering the HELP grant for freshmen and sophomores to the cost of tuition at the community colleges, even if a recipient decides to go to a four-year university. The last two years of the HELP grant would cover the cost of tuition at the universities.

HELP recipients, by and large, have preferred to use the generous financial aid award to attend four-year public and private universities rather than community colleges, according to OSFA’s annual reports.

The revised HELP grant would aim to push more recipients to attend community colleges, a change that Rogers said “the community colleges wanted to see.”

The task force also included the presidents of Itawamba Community College and Mississippi Delta Community College, the executive vice president at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, according to HCM’s PowerPoint.

The proposal made the most changes to the Mississippi Resident Tuition Assistance Grant, or MTAG, which provides up to $500 a year to freshmen and sophomores and $1,000 a year to juniors and seniors.

Those amounts would increase to $1,000 and $2,000, respectively, and eligibility would broaden to include Pell Grant recipients and part-time students. Students from families that make more than 200% of the median household income in Mississippi ($49,111 in 2021, according to the Census Bureau ) would no longer be eligible. The requirement to get a minimum of 15 on the ACT would be removed.

The goal of these changes to MTAG is to “expand workforce preparation,” according to HCM’s PowerPoint. To that end, the grant would be renamed “MTAG Works.” Students would also get a $500 “bonus” if they pursue degrees in a “high value pathway” as defined by the state’s workforce development office.

A bill filed by Rep. Donnie Scoggin, R-Ellisville, the chair of the House Colleges and Universities Committee, is virtually identical to draft legislation that Rogers wrote based on the proposal. In the bill, the “bonus” amounts were changed to be equal to a percent of the average tuition at public universities.

If Scoggin’s bill becomes law, the new programs would go into effect next year. Sen. Rita Potts Parks, R-Corinth, who chairs the Senate Colleges and Universities Committee, told Mississippi Today she has filed identical legislation. She called for the joint legislative hearing next week.

There were no lawmakers on the task force but Potts Parks said she knew about the meetings. Each legislative session, Potts Parks said that IHL and the community colleges ask for changes to the state’s financial aid programs but up until now, every proposal has been too controversial to go forward.

“I’m very proud of that group of individuals that came together,” said Potts Parks. “I will tell you, I never dreamed that they would be able to come to an agreement.”

All told, the revamped programs would cost the state an additional $21 million on top of the existing programs, according to HCM Strategies’s PowerPoint, based on the estimated number of new recipients.

The proposal does not address several existing issues with the way Mississippi hands out public money for college. It does not fix the eligibility “cliff” that prevents low-income families making slightly more than $39,500 from receiving the HELP grant nor would it make the Mississippi Eminent Scholars Grant, the state’s primary merit-based grant, more racially equitable.

Though McHale said Woodward Hines’ staff were “the conveners” of the task force, he wouldn’t discuss the proposal prior to the hearings because “it wasn’t our plan.”

But Woodward Hines has pushed it along the legislative process, helping to set up meetings between lawmakers and task force members. A calendar invite obtained by Mississippi Today shows that Woodward Hines’ registered lobbyist, John Morgan Hughes, scheduled a meeting on Jan. 10 in Scoggin’s office for a “Post Secondary Bill Walk Through.”

Rogers, who presented draft legislation at that meeting, said Potts Parks, Scott Waller from the Mississippi Economic Council and Nick Hall from Speaker Philip Gunn’s office also attended, but their names aren’t listed on the calendar invite.

“They were a driving force behind it,” Potts Parks said of Woodward Hines. “I mean, they’ve been a driving force behind trying to improve education for quite some time.”

This is not the first time that attempts to revamp state financial aid in Mississippi have been less than transparent. The failed Mississippi One Grant — which Woodward Hines advocated against — was created by a committee of financial aid advisors that met outside public view .

McHale invited higher education and workforce officials from across the state to participate in Woodward Hines’s task force after the One Grant failed to gain any legislative support last year.

The task force met during the second half of last year and the discussion progressed from understanding state financial aid policy in Mississippi to “communication strategies” and “advocacy,” according to meeting minutes.

Members heard from experts in higher education and workforce policy, but Rogers said that student recipients of state financial aid did not attend. The only explicit mention in the meeting minutes of recipient input came during the second meeting when the task force watched a video of “student voices.”

At a Zoom meeting of the Post-Secondary Education Financial Assistance Board on Tuesday, the chair, Jim Turcotte, said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the task force’s proposal. Turcotte was one of three financial aid board members who participated or were represented on the task force, but he said that he did not speak on their behalf.

“I didn’t say, ‘this is what we want’ or ‘this isn’t what we want,’ but I did react when asked and sometimes when not asked,” Turcotte said. “I shared my opinions and asked my questions.”

The joint legislative hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. at the Capitol in Room 204. Rogers said she plans to present the PowerPoint created by HCM.

Editor’s note: The Woodward Hines Education Foundation is a Mississippi Today donor.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Attorneys drop hints that feds are eyeing former Gov. Phil Bryant in welfare investigation

Perpetrators in the Mississippi welfare scandal lawsuit are cooperating with federal prosecutors.  High-profile officials confirm that a federal investigation into the misspending continues. Top defendants in the civil case have implored state prosecutors to pursue their boss, former Gov. Phil Bryant, who they say was responsible for much of the scandal. But federal prosecutors are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi House OKs ban on minors’ gender-confirming care

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House voted Thursday to ban gender-confirming care for minors, joining about a dozen other conservative states in trying to restrict health care access for young transgender people. Republican Rep. Nick Bain said in response to Democrats’ questions during a debate that he knows no examples of such surgeries being […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Freeman appointed first director of Mississippi Cyber Unit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) created a new Cyber Unit within the department. Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the unit will be lead by Bobby Freeman, who was appointed as its first director. “I am looking forward to serving the people of Mississippi as the Cyber Director for the Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

UMMC nurse talks Mississippi healthcare proposals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Earlier this week, the Mississippi Senate unveiled proposals for healthcare legislation. The state health officer, Dr. Dan Edney, told legislators in November that 54% of Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing. Mississippi has a large number of uninsured residents, and health care facilities have faced rising expenses during the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Mississippi Legislature would help provide more food for food pantries across the state. House Bill 15, if passed, would direct the Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide annual grant funding, in the amount of $1 million, for three regional food banks operating in Mississippi.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi directory created for medical cannabis practitioners

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new directory listing service for statewide medical cannabis practitioners to reach eligible medical cannabis patients. Each month MCPA has thousands of patients searching the website for information on becoming a medical cannabis patient in Mississippi and looking for medical cannabis practitioners who can certify them for medical cannabis use.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Poll: Grocery tax cut more popular than income tax cut

More Mississippians would prefer not to pay the 7% sales tax on groceries than not to pay the state income tax, according to a recent poll from Mississippi Today/Siena College. The poll, conducted Jan. 3-8, found 68% of respondents favor suspending the grocery tax, while 24% oppose ending the grocery tax. “The cost of food […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Advocate wants change to Mississippi parole laws

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Last year, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed into law Senate Bill 2795. The law opens up more possibilities for inmates to receive parole. Pauline Rogers has dedicated the last 35 years of her life successfully transitioning incarcerated women. Her RECH foundation has provided housing and reintegration services. It’s the longest re-entry […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

$5 million dollars requested from Mississippi Legislature to relieve shortage of nursing school teachers

In Mississippi, officials say there are plenty of people who are seeking nursing degrees — just not enough people to teach them. Amid a nursing shortage that is worsening poor health outcomes in Mississippi, nursing programs at the state’s public universities are turning away hundreds of potential students every year because of insufficient faculty sizes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today) Mississippi is an intriguing area in terms of dinosaur fossils. After all, the vast majority of Mississippi was underwater during the time the dinosaurs were alive. While few dinosaurs apparently lived in this part of the world at that time, the state was not completely devoid of them. Today, we’re going to examine 5 dinosaurs that lived in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

“Brain Drain” affecting Mississippi’s economic growth

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Brain drain is something that is having a negative effect here in Mississippi, and economists are trying to figure out how to fix it. Brain drain is something many people have discussed over the past several years, but what is brain drain, well it is the loss of educated and professional people to other states, and it is having a major impact here in the Magnolia State.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Stone Country Enterprise

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Mississippi using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi lawmakers consider 9.7% spending hike for K-12 education

(The Center Square) — Despite shrinking enrollment, Mississippi lawmakers are likely to give public schools a nearly 10% spending increase. New state Superintendent Robert Taylor made his debut before lawmakers Wednesday as the state Department of Education briefed Senate appropriators on its funding request for this year. "From afar, I’ve watched the tremendous work that Mississippi has done and we want to continue that work," Taylor told the committee. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MS bill proposes limits to recording of police activity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Representative has proposed a bill that would set limitations for the video recording of law enforcement activity in Mississippi. Mississippi Representative Jill Ford proposed House Bill 448 to be voted upon during the 2023 Regular Legislative Session. If passed, the bill would prohibit a person who is not in the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Can Mississippi lawmaker convince GOP-led legislature to make ‘Blue’ the state color? He has tried for eight years and failed.

Since 2016, one Mississippi legislator has submitted legislation to make the state color officially be blue. This year is no different. State Rep. Gregory Holloway introduced a bill on Monday to make the official state color blue. A Democrat, Holloway has to convince a Republican-led legislature that blue is the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy