Kingston, NY

msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
butterwithasideofbread.com

MINT CHOCOLATE CUPCAKES + BOXED CAKE MIX HACKS

Mint Chocolate Cupcakes are made easily with our boxed cake mix hacks! These cupcakes with boxed cake mix are dipped in a chocolate glaze and topped with smooth mint buttercream. Topped with a mint marshmallow frosting and a chocolate glaze, these chocolate mint cupcakes are absolutely heavenly. This mint chocolate...
foodgressing.com

National Cheese Lovers Day: 5 Things to Know

Here are 5 things every cheese lover needs to know for National Cheese Lovers Day on January 20. 1. The official word for someone who loves cheese is turophile. This word got its start back in the 1930s and never really caught on—saying cheese lovers might just be easier.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

Why restaurants churn out mountains of butter: ‘It’s hard to identify if any amount is enough’

At Melbourne restaurant Etta, Rosheen Kaul browns rich Jersey milk butter until it resembles caramel. After smoking it over a red gum fire for hours, the chef chills it, whips it and presents the spread with smoked salt alongside the restaurant’s sourdough bread. “In the past, we’ve done a wild garlic butter, a white soy and garlic butter and a few other iterations – a favourite being our roast chicken fat and maple syrup butter with chives, lemon and crispy chicken skin.” But smoked brown butter remains the biggest hit and backs up trend watchers’ claims that “butter’s appeal is eternal”.
