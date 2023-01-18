ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

WCVB

Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case

QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
COHASSET, MA
WPRI 12 News

Over 600 grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and the DEA Providence Office seized over 600 grams of cocaine on Thursday following an investigation into narcotics sales in the greater Providence area.  Search warrants relating to the investigation were executed in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate. As a result, authorities seized the following items.  ·       […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
capecod.com

Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
BARNSTABLE, MA
GoLocalProv

Former Citizens Bank Employee Admits to Stealing Banking Info of Unsuspecting Individuals for Fraud

A Providence woman who was previously employed by Citizens Bank admitted to a federal judge that she stole the banking information of unsuspecting individuals, businesses, and a law firm, and then provided that information to the leader of a bank fraud conspiracy, who used it to create fraudulent personal and business checks, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
PROVIDENCE, RI
abingtonnews.org

Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight

Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
ABINGTON, MA
capecod.com

Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
beckersasc.com

Car crashes into Massachusetts medical office building, leaving 2 injured

A vehicle crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services medical office building in Wellfleet, Mass., on Jan. 18, according to a Jan. 19 report from CapeCod.com. The car was almost entirely inside of the building, leaving two people with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. The driver was a 74-year-old...
WELLFLEET, MA
theweektoday.com

Residents’ lawsuit against solar corporation continues

A lawsuit filed by Wareham residents Wendy O’Brian and Matthew Buckingham will go forward against Borrego Solar Corporation, A.D Makepeace and the Wareham Conservation Commission following a decision by Plymouth County Supreme Court Judge Elaine Buckley. The residents filed a lawsuit alleging that the Wareham Conservation Commission unlawfully allowed...
WAREHAM, MA
newsnationnow.com

Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
COHASSET, MA
vineyardgazette.com

MVC Approves New Inn Structure in Oak Bluffs

Owners of the proposed Four Sisters Inn on Narragansett avenue in Oak Bluffs have received unanimous approval from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission as a development of regional impact (DRI), subject to a number of changes aimed at limiting the inn’s impact on abutting properties. At a public hearing...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

One injured in three-vehicle crash in Orleans

ORLEANS – On Saturday morning, just before 9 AM, Orleans Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a 3 car motor vehicle crash on West Road. Due to most of the on-duty shift already committed to another call and the type of call this was, mutual aid was called from Eastham Fire Department and Brewster Fire Department.
ORLEANS, MA
country1025.com

Iconic Provincetown Restaurant Could Close Forever

I wish I had an extra $14 million laying around. If I did I’d probably disappear from society. Orrrrrr I’d buy The Lobster Pot in Provincetown. The sale would include “buildings, business, equipment, improvements and brand,” but that’s not all. It would also include current chef/owner Tim McNulty who says if the new owner wants him to stay on as chef he’d love to. He’s been chef there since he graduated high school. He’s now 60.
PROVINCETOWN, MA

