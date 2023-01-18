Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lawyer explains how Brian Walshe's murder charge could become federal case eligible for death penalty
Brian Walshe, accused of killing his wife, Ana Walshe, in Cohasset, Massachusetts, could potentially face federal charges and the death penalty, a lawyer explained.
WCVB
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case
QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
Over 600 grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and the DEA Providence Office seized over 600 grams of cocaine on Thursday following an investigation into narcotics sales in the greater Providence area. Search warrants relating to the investigation were executed in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate. As a result, authorities seized the following items. · […]
capecod.com
Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
fallriverreporter.com
60-year-old Rhode Island man indicted on first degree murder charge in death of 65-year-old woman
A 60-year-old Rhode Island man has been indicted on murder charges. According to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, recently, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging 60-year-old Ramsundar Ramkalawan with one count of first-degree murder, in the death of 65-year-old Donna MacDonald. The Rhode Island State Police...
GoLocalProv
Former Citizens Bank Employee Admits to Stealing Banking Info of Unsuspecting Individuals for Fraud
A Providence woman who was previously employed by Citizens Bank admitted to a federal judge that she stole the banking information of unsuspecting individuals, businesses, and a law firm, and then provided that information to the leader of a bank fraud conspiracy, who used it to create fraudulent personal and business checks, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
Teen sentenced to life in prison for murdering bedridden woman
Heavenly Arroyo, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 19 years.
capecod.com
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
beckersasc.com
Car crashes into Massachusetts medical office building, leaving 2 injured
A vehicle crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services medical office building in Wellfleet, Mass., on Jan. 18, according to a Jan. 19 report from CapeCod.com. The car was almost entirely inside of the building, leaving two people with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. The driver was a 74-year-old...
theweektoday.com
Residents’ lawsuit against solar corporation continues
A lawsuit filed by Wareham residents Wendy O’Brian and Matthew Buckingham will go forward against Borrego Solar Corporation, A.D Makepeace and the Wareham Conservation Commission following a decision by Plymouth County Supreme Court Judge Elaine Buckley. The residents filed a lawsuit alleging that the Wareham Conservation Commission unlawfully allowed...
Test drive gone wrong led to serious Warwick crash, victim’s brother says
What began as a Facebook Marketplace sale turned tragic Thursday when the potential buyer crashed the seller's car during a test drive.
newsnationnow.com
Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern
COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
vineyardgazette.com
MVC Approves New Inn Structure in Oak Bluffs
Owners of the proposed Four Sisters Inn on Narragansett avenue in Oak Bluffs have received unanimous approval from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission as a development of regional impact (DRI), subject to a number of changes aimed at limiting the inn’s impact on abutting properties. At a public hearing...
capecod.com
One injured in three-vehicle crash in Orleans
ORLEANS – On Saturday morning, just before 9 AM, Orleans Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a 3 car motor vehicle crash on West Road. Due to most of the on-duty shift already committed to another call and the type of call this was, mutual aid was called from Eastham Fire Department and Brewster Fire Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who hit on $1 million scratch ticket in Bristol County plans on letting money work for him
A Massachusetts man who hit big money on a scratch ticket in Bristol County already knows what he is doing with the cash. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Robert Mathews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
ABC6.com
Warwick police identify Pawtucket woman found dead outside T.F. Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police on Wednesday identified the 51-year-old woman that was found dead outside the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Police said Rozann Jarosz, who’s from Pawtucket, was discovered just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the grass area between Garage C and Post Road.
country1025.com
Iconic Provincetown Restaurant Could Close Forever
I wish I had an extra $14 million laying around. If I did I’d probably disappear from society. Orrrrrr I’d buy The Lobster Pot in Provincetown. The sale would include “buildings, business, equipment, improvements and brand,” but that’s not all. It would also include current chef/owner Tim McNulty who says if the new owner wants him to stay on as chef he’d love to. He’s been chef there since he graduated high school. He’s now 60.
$3M Mega Millions ticket, 2 $1M scratch tickets sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A $3 million Mega Millions ticket and a pair of scratch tickets with $1 million prizes were sold at stores in Massachusetts this week. The big Mega Millions winner was won on a ticket sold at Savas Liquors in Lakeville on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
Comments / 0