Hollidaysburg man sentenced in 2019 overdose death
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for an overdose death that occured in Altoona over three years ago. Robert Patterson, 46, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 to serve a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 20 years incarceration, according to Blair County District Attorney […]
Man wanted in Northumberland County
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man in Northumberland County who is wanted on multiple charges. Police in Watsontown say they are looking for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman, from Milton. He is a white male, about 5’11 weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes officials say. Police say Waugaman […]
State College
State College Borough Council Member Gopal Balachandran Announces Candidacy for Centre County Judge
A State College Borough Council member is looking to become Centre County’s next judge. Gopal Balachandran announced his candidacy for the vacancy on the Court of Common Pleas bench during a press conference on Thursday afternoon at The Graduate State College hotel. A registered Democrat, Balachandran intends to cross file for the Democratic and Republican primaries in May, as is typical for judicial elections.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Man Sent to State Prison for Multiple Cases
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man was sent to state prison for multiple cases during sentencing court Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dewey Kent Smallwood, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy/theft by unlawful taking in one case, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in...
Centre County man sentenced to state prison after shooting
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte man was sentenced to state prison for pleading guilty after a shooting incident that occurred in June, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s office. Kyle Hockenberry will serve 3-8 years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats. Hockenberry […]
Blair County coroner retires, chief deputy coroner announces campaign for position
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross formally announced her retirement after three decades of service in front of friends, family, and Blair County officials Wednesday night at the US Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg. “Well I always told people I did my job with a wing and a prayer,” Ross said. “And there’s things […]
explore venango
Two Area Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
Jerry Sandusky files new appeal in Centre County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jerry Sandusky has filed a new appeal related to his conviction for sexually abusing numerous children.WJAC in Johnstown reports that the appeal challenges many aspects of his arrest and court proceedings and claims he didn't get a fair trial.In 2012, Sandusky was found guilty of sexually abusing ten boys.He's currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.
State College
Centre County Moves Back to Low COVID-19 Community Level
After one week at medium, Centre County returned to the low community level for COVID-19 this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s update on Thursday night. With a decline in new cases and hospital admissions linked to the virus, the county moved back to low for the 17th time in the last 18 weeks.
wpxz1041fm.com
WOMAN CITED AFTER HIT-AND-RUN IN BROOKVILLE
A 59 year old woman was cited for a hit and run in Jefferson County. On Monday afternoon before one, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was backing out of a parking space and stuck a Brookville Borough Police car and left the scene. The officer activated the emergency lights and was able to stop her along Hospital Road near South Main Street where the driver was cited with accidents involving damage and duty to give information.
fox8tv.com
Punxsutawney School Threat
Authorities in Jefferson County say a suspect is in custody following an investigation into a threat that was allegedly made against the Punxsutawney Area School District. Officials have not yet released the identity of the individual but say that there is no longer a threat to the school. Authorities noted...
‘Nobody will win.’ Centre County man who shot his father heading to state prison
His father repeatedly said during the sentencing hearing that he did not want his son arrested. “My son has done enough time in my heart for what he done.”
Shaved ice shop preparing to open in Bellefonte, its first location in Centre County
The business is hoping to open in the spring in the former Subway location.
Coroner: Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County on Friday, the coroner’s office said. The crash took place along Haws Pike, or Route 56, in St. Clair Township. According to the coroner’s office, the driver of a Dodge Ram was heading...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven woman sentenced in missing child case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main Street, Lock Haven was sentenced Monday morning by Clinton County Court President Judge Craig Miller. While Ardner was pleading for probation and no jail time, the Commonwealth argued for a...
3 men accused of retail theft at multiple Walmarts jailed in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three men who committed retail theft at Walmart stores in the Central Pennsylvania area are now behind bars on felony charges, police report. The three men from Michigan; Javion Nelson, 22, Jlon Johnson, 23, and James Britt, 25, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of gaming systems on Monday […]
Three arrested after mugging of Altoona teens
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old Tyrone teen was arrested on his birthday with two other underage teens for reportedly mugging another group of teens in Altoona, police report. The Tyrone teen, identified as Cameron Walters, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to robbery, and corruption of minors for his involvement in the incident, court documents […]
Summerhill man accused of endangering children after overdosing
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – One Cambria County man is in prison after he has been accused of overdosing while he was taking care of three children, one of which was an infant. Mark Mayes, 39, of Summerhill was supposed to be taking care of three children on Friday, Jan. 13 at a residence. A […]
fox8tv.com
State College Man Sentenced To Decades Behind Bars
Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
4 teens charged after Altoona car crash involving stolen SUV
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four teens are facing criminal charges following a car crash in Altoona that involved a stolen SUV. Police were sent to the intersection of 11th Street and Lexington Ave. in Altoona on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 for a two vehicle crash. Dispatch informed officers prior to their arrival a 2007 […]
