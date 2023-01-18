A 59 year old woman was cited for a hit and run in Jefferson County. On Monday afternoon before one, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was backing out of a parking space and stuck a Brookville Borough Police car and left the scene. The officer activated the emergency lights and was able to stop her along Hospital Road near South Main Street where the driver was cited with accidents involving damage and duty to give information.

BROOKVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO