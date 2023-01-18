Read full article on original website
Learn to Protect Your Home from Wildfire – The Time to Take Preventive Measures is Now
With wildfires posing an ever-present threat throughout California, taking pre-emptive actions to protect your home and property is more important than ever. In an effort to arm residents with the knowledge and tools necessary to take preventive measures, the California Native. Plant Society-Bristlecone Chapter, County of Inyo, and UC Cooperative...
Joann Poncho – October 20, 1936 – January 14, 2023
Joann Poncho, 86 passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 14, 2023, at Northern Inyo Hospital in Bishop, Ca. Joann was a devout Christian and a proud Bishop Paiute Tribal Member. She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family. Joann was born in Bishop on October 20,...
Bishop’s Most Adorable Children’s Community Theater Event Goes Live this Saturday January 21
Bishop’s most adorable children’s community theater event goes live this Saturday with an exciting performance of The Jungle Book — for one day only! The Missoula Children’s Theatre is back in town with its annual performance featuring children from our local community. Bring your kids and family to watch The Jungle Book this Saturday, January 21st, at 3 PM and at 5:30 PM at the High School Auditorium on North Fowler Street.
Update to Bishop High School Game Schedule – January 19, 2023
Our JV boys basketball was slated to host Mojave on Friday night in Lone Pine at 7:00 and that has been canceled. Varsity girls will host Frazier Mountain at Lone Pine at 4:00 and the varsity boys at 5:30. On Tuesday, January 24th Bishop will now be hosting Mammoth soccer...
Bishop Lady Bronco Soccer Team January 19, 2023 Game Results
On Thursday, January 19, 2023 the Bishop lady Broncos travel to play the Frazier Mountain Falcons for the second time this season. In freezing weather the Bishop lady Broncos scored within the first couple of minutes. At halftime the score was 7 to 0 in favor of the lady Broncos. The game ended with another win and a final score of 11 to 0.
