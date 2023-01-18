Bishop’s most adorable children’s community theater event goes live this Saturday with an exciting performance of The Jungle Book — for one day only! The Missoula Children’s Theatre is back in town with its annual performance featuring children from our local community. Bring your kids and family to watch The Jungle Book this Saturday, January 21st, at 3 PM and at 5:30 PM at the High School Auditorium on North Fowler Street.

BISHOP, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO