Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Divisional Round Schedule for Saturday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season
Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
Chiefs Fans Chant Chad Henne's Name After 98-Yard Touchdown Drive
After Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game and brought much-needed energy with him. The 37-year-old former Jaguar, who has not started a game in...
Chiefs Lead Jaguars 17-10 at Halftime of Divisional Round Despite Patrick Mahomes Injury
If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship, they might have to get there without Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the top-seeded Chiefs' divisional round matchup against the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup quarterback Chad Henne, who played just 18 snaps during the regular season, took over and helped the Chiefs take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
How Much Money Do Referees Make During NFL Playoffs?
How much money do referees make during NFL playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We wait all year for the NFL Playoffs. The intensity of the games, the Super Bowl commercials and halftime show, the gathering with friends and family – what could be better?. Football players are...
Patrick Mahomes Questionable With Ankle Injury, Chad Henne Takes Over
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is questionable to return. The star quarterback initially stayed in the game with a noticeable limp before exiting to the locker room after the drive. The...
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
Who is Patrick Mahomes' Backup, Chad Henne?
Fans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City are still holding their breath as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seemingly playing through an ankle injury. While their MVP candidate is back on the field, he spent some time in the locker room in the second quarter, bringing out backup Chad Henne. Henne...
Eagles Overreactions: The NFC Should Be Terrified of Jalen Hurts & Co.
Eagles overreactions: Message to NFC was loud and clear originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Playoff games are normally wrought with anxiety, close-fought contests that are one-score contests deep into the fourth quarter. At halftime on Saturday, the Eagles' lead in their divisional round matchup vs. the Giants was so...
Dallas Goedert's One-Handed Catch Gives Philly Early Lead
Dallas Goedert's one-handed catch gives Philly early lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't have scripted a better opening drive to kick off their postseason run. Hosting the New York Giants in the divisional round, Philadelphia got on the board early thanks to an impressive one-handed...
Eagles Soar to 28-0 First-Half Cushion Vs. Giants in Divisional Round
Philadelphia soared to a 28-0 lead at halftime over the New York Giants at home in their divisional round battle. Jalen Hurts and Co. had no issues showing why they are the NFC's No. 1 seed, marching down the field on their opening drive to score a touchdown. On a third-and-five from the Giants' 16-yard line, tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a one-handed catch on an out route and turned his way upfield and into the end zone.
NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Live Updates
The NFL showdowns continue this weekend with four spicy matchups in the divisional round. The action kicked off on Saturday afternoon with Patrick Mahomes returning from an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter to lead the Kansas City Chiefs over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs went on to win 27-20 to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season.
Report: Chargers request interview with Vikings' Jerrod Johnson for offensive coordinator position
As the Chargers look to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy, they have requested permission to interview Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, according to CBS Sport’s Jonathan Jones. Johnson’s career as a coach began in 2017 when he was a part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with...
Eagles Observations: Jalen Hurts Regains MVP Dominance in Enormous Win
Roob's Obs: Hurts, Sirianni, more shine in dominanting win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was over after two drives. The Eagles’ offense drove 75 yards for a touchdown on their first drive, then their defense sacked Daniel Jones twice on the Giants’ first drive. It was the middle of the first quarter and you just sensed it was over.
Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Targets to Bolster Trenches
Examining potential Bears free-agent targets at OL and DL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears kicked off their offseason by hiring Kevin Warren to replace Ted Phillips as president and CEO. With that box checked, the Bears can turn their full attention to football operations and the big...
Here's the List of NFL Teams Hiring Offensive Coordinators This Offseason
Here’s the list of NFL offensive coordinators openings this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No coach is safe in the NFL. After a record-tying 10 teams switched head coaches for the 2022 season, there will be more turnover for 2023. There are currently five head coaching openings...
Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy Has Won 49ers' 2023 QB Battle Over Trey Lance
Report: Purdy already has won 49ers' 2023 QB battle over Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Rookie Brock Purdy entered the 2022 NFL season as the 49ers' third-string quarterback, but less than six months later, he already appears to have the 2023 starting job wrapped up. The San Francisco...
Patriots, Chiefs Among Five Teams With International NFL Games in 2023
NFL designates five teams for London, Germany games in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will be breaking out their passports in 2023. The NFL announced on Thursday that the five teams were designated for...
Texans Reporter John McClain Helps Break Down NFL Draft for Bears
Texans reporter breaks down the draft for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears find themselves in an auspicious place before the NFL draft. With the golden ticket of the No. 1 pick at their disposal, they find themselves in the middle of a potential bidding war to relinquish the pick to another suitor.
