Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
wflx.com
Man shot to death near Riviera Beach convenience store
A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon near a Riviera Beach convenience store. Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Brittany Collins said officers were called to a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery in the 100 block of West 18th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man...
wflx.com
Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia
A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV on Saturday. Deputies were called to a double shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, inside the...
wflx.com
Man no longer person of interest in deadly Fort Pierce MLK Day shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest. Frederick Lamar Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself into authorities on Wednesday after...
wflx.com
PBSO: Man, woman dead in double shooting/homicide at Olympia subdivision
A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night. Teri Barbera, a PBSO spokesman, told PBSO one of the deaths is probably a suicide but further investigation is needed. Shortly after 5 p.m., deputies responded the shooting...
wflx.com
Vigil remembers mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce
Members of the community attended a candlelight vigil Friday evening to remember the life of a mother gunned down Monday. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was shot and killed while spending Martin Luther King Jr. Day with her daughter at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce. Friday's vigil was held at 5:30...
wflx.com
Sheriff: Agency working 'around the clock' on Fort Pierce shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest. Frederick Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after...
wflx.com
8 caught after 'riot' leads to escape at SandyPines treatment facility
Eight juveniles were caught after escaping SandyPines juvenile treatment facility amid a "riot" Friday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. The disturbance began around 9 p.m. in the complex on Southeast Tequesta Terrace in unincorporated Martin County in Tequesta. After midnight, the agency posted the facility is on a lockdown with all of those who escaped located.
wflx.com
‘Our city is so safe’: Fort Pierce mayor following mass shooting
The mayor of Fort Pierce is speaking for the first time since Monday's shooting at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. Mayor Linda Hudson spoke exclusively with WPTV Friday morning to discuss what the the city is doing now to reduce and prevent gun violence in her community.
wflx.com
Teacher with gun says he was 'being watched' through phone, arrest report states
A Royal Palm Beach Community High School teacher who police said brought a loaded gun and knife onto campus Thursday said "he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," according to a newly released arrest report. Robert Krasnicki, 42, is facing two counts of possession of...
wflx.com
FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce mayor Linda Hudson called the city safe on Friday. This comes after Monday's mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event that claimed the life of a 29-year-old mother and injured seven others. Contact 5 looked at the city's crime statistics to check out the mayor's...
wflx.com
Project Lift impacting lives of at-risk teens in Fort Pierce
Workers at a nonprofit group that help at-risk teens in Fort Pierce said this week's mass shooting is only reigniting their passion to change young lives. Project Lift teaches young men and women trade skills like welding, mechanics and carpentry. They also have a program that helps them finish their high school degrees.
wflx.com
4 ejected in Martin County crash involving Tesla
Four people were found lying in a Martin County roadway after an overnight crash that left them seriously injured, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a Facebook post that a Tesla and another vehicle collided about midnight at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road. The impact...
wflx.com
Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan
A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. at Avalon State Park. The man from Brighton, Mich.,...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting
Students in St. Lucie Public Schools are receiving extra mental health and counseling support following the deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The day after the shooting, the school district immediately began supporting some of its campuses that requested extra...
wflx.com
Principal: Teacher arrested after bringing gun, knife to high school
A teacher at Royal Palm Beach Community High School has been arrested after bringing a gun and knife onto campus, the school’s principal said Thursday. Robert Krasnicki, 42, was arrested by school district police Thursday morning after officers discovered the weapons, Principal Michelle Fleming said in an email to parents and staff.
wflx.com
At least 8 juveniles escape SandyPines juvenile treatment facility
At least eight juveniles escaped after causing a major disturbance inside the Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility, the Martin County Sherriff's Office said Friday night. Sandy Pines is located on Southeast Tequesta Terrace in unincorporated Martin County in Tequesta. Deputies are searching for the escapees who have been seen roaming...
wflx.com
Faith leaders call for end to violence following Monday night shooting
Pastors, clergy and other faith leaders came together with Fort Pierce police Thursday morning to call for an end to violence in the community. The interfaith news conference comes in response to the shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Ilouis Ellis Park, when eight people were injured by gunfire, including a mother who died from her injuries.
wflx.com
West Palm Beach ER doctor inspires girls at the Boys and Girls Club to dream big
Leia Salter, walked arm in arm with other girls, leaning on each other at the Florence De George Boys and Girls Club of West Palm Beach. The talk was all about a field trip into the field of medicine. “I haven’t been to a hospital in awhile, because I haven’t...
wflx.com
So far, most school districts do not have metal detectors
There are 67 school districts in Florida. Several districts, like Martin County, do not have any type of metal detectors in their schools, but the conversations about using them are ongoing. Broward County schools implemented a metal detector wanding program this school year. They do randomized screenings with hand-held metal...
wflx.com
Mentoring organization focusing on uplifting, empowering youth
There's something special about a community coming together and supporting one another. WPTV has seen that in Fort Pierce this week after a fun family event came to a chaotic halt. The shooting has also shown which groups are really working to help curb violence and be there for young...
