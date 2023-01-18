ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

wflx.com

Man shot to death near Riviera Beach convenience store

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon near a Riviera Beach convenience store. Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Brittany Collins said officers were called to a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery in the 100 block of West 18th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia

A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV on Saturday. Deputies were called to a double shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, inside the...
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

Vigil remembers mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce

Members of the community attended a candlelight vigil Friday evening to remember the life of a mother gunned down Monday. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was shot and killed while spending Martin Luther King Jr. Day with her daughter at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce. Friday's vigil was held at 5:30...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Sheriff: Agency working 'around the clock' on Fort Pierce shooting

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest. Frederick Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

8 caught after 'riot' leads to escape at SandyPines treatment facility

Eight juveniles were caught after escaping SandyPines juvenile treatment facility amid a "riot" Friday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. The disturbance began around 9 p.m. in the complex on Southeast Tequesta Terrace in unincorporated Martin County in Tequesta. After midnight, the agency posted the facility is on a lockdown with all of those who escaped located.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Teacher with gun says he was 'being watched' through phone, arrest report states

A Royal Palm Beach Community High School teacher who police said brought a loaded gun and knife onto campus Thursday said "he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," according to a newly released arrest report. Robert Krasnicki, 42, is facing two counts of possession of...
wflx.com

FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce mayor Linda Hudson called the city safe on Friday. This comes after Monday's mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event that claimed the life of a 29-year-old mother and injured seven others. Contact 5 looked at the city's crime statistics to check out the mayor's...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Project Lift impacting lives of at-risk teens in Fort Pierce

Workers at a nonprofit group that help at-risk teens in Fort Pierce said this week's mass shooting is only reigniting their passion to change young lives. Project Lift teaches young men and women trade skills like welding, mechanics and carpentry. They also have a program that helps them finish their high school degrees.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

4 ejected in Martin County crash involving Tesla

Four people were found lying in a Martin County roadway after an overnight crash that left them seriously injured, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a Facebook post that a Tesla and another vehicle collided about midnight at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road. The impact...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan

A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. at Avalon State Park. The man from Brighton, Mich.,...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Principal: Teacher arrested after bringing gun, knife to high school

A teacher at Royal Palm Beach Community High School has been arrested after bringing a gun and knife onto campus, the school’s principal said Thursday. Robert Krasnicki, 42, was arrested by school district police Thursday morning after officers discovered the weapons, Principal Michelle Fleming said in an email to parents and staff.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

At least 8 juveniles escape SandyPines juvenile treatment facility

At least eight juveniles escaped after causing a major disturbance inside the Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility, the Martin County Sherriff's Office said Friday night. Sandy Pines is located on Southeast Tequesta Terrace in unincorporated Martin County in Tequesta. Deputies are searching for the escapees who have been seen roaming...
wflx.com

Faith leaders call for end to violence following Monday night shooting

Pastors, clergy and other faith leaders came together with Fort Pierce police Thursday morning to call for an end to violence in the community. The interfaith news conference comes in response to the shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Ilouis Ellis Park, when eight people were injured by gunfire, including a mother who died from her injuries.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

So far, most school districts do not have metal detectors

There are 67 school districts in Florida. Several districts, like Martin County, do not have any type of metal detectors in their schools, but the conversations about using them are ongoing. Broward County schools implemented a metal detector wanding program this school year. They do randomized screenings with hand-held metal...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Mentoring organization focusing on uplifting, empowering youth

There's something special about a community coming together and supporting one another. WPTV has seen that in Fort Pierce this week after a fun family event came to a chaotic halt. The shooting has also shown which groups are really working to help curb violence and be there for young...
FORT PIERCE, FL

