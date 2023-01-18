ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13

(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
decrypt.co

National Australia Bank to Launch Stablecoin on Ethereum, Algorand: Report

The National Australia Bank announced that it will soon launch a new stablecoin backed by the Australian dollar on Ethereum and Algorand. National Australia Bank (NAB) will become the second of the country’s major financial institutions to launch a stablecoin, a top executive told the Australian Financial Review (AFR).
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
The Hill

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most

All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...
CoinTelegraph

Digital Dollar Project urges US to take action on CBDC development

The Digital Dollar Project (DDP) released a new version of its white paper "Exploring a U.S. CBDC" on Jan. 18. The project expanded the paper in order to examine central bank digital currency projects internationally, though its focus is still on the United States. The DDP introduced its “champion model”...
CoinTelegraph

City of Busan to establish digital assets exchange: Report

According to local news outlet News1, Busan, South Korea will establish a decentralized digital commodities exchange. Officials said the platform is scheduled to start operations this year and will support local cultural content via digital assets. “Taking advantage of the strengths of Busan, such as the Busan International Film Festival,...
CoinTelegraph

Samsung’s Bitcoin ETF, $700M bust, Coinbase exits Japan: Asia Express

Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. On Jan. 13, Samsung Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the namesake South Korean conglomerate, successfully listed the Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to local news outlet Edaily, the ETF debuted under the ticker 3135:HK and seeks to replicate the performance of spot Bitcoin by investing in Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
The Associated Press

Bulgaria, North Macedonia condemn ethnic-related violence

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia paid a joint visit to a hospital Sunday where a North Macedonian citizen who identifies as Bulgarian is being treated after he was severely assaulted. Hristiyan Pendikov, an employee of a Bulgarian cultural center in Ohrid, North...
CoinTelegraph

Decentralized forex will reduce cost by as much as 80%: Report

If the foreign exchange market starts using decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols instead of the current centralized systems, the cost of remittances could be reduced by “as much as 80%,” according to a Jan. 19 paper jointly published by researchers at Circle and Uniswap. The paper, titled “On-chain Foreign...
CoinTelegraph

Recap: GBBC’s 6th Annual Blockchain Central Davos

GBBC has launched its Blockchain x Climate (BxC) leadership network alongside industry partners. Among the world’s most influential financial institutions and policymakers and against the backdrop of the climate crisis, the Blockchain x Climate (BxC) leadership network has announced its organizational launch during GBBC’s sixth Annual Blockchain Central Davos — a premier gathering of leaders across the blockchain, digital asset, technology, NGO and government sectors from Jan. 15 through 19.

