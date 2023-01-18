ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

New Barren County Treasurer appointed

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Barren County Treasurer Virginia Hoffman resigned on Jan. 14. Now, the Barren County Fiscal Court has appointed a new treasurer to take Hoffman’s place. Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Byrd said things were “a little bit chaotic” following Hoffman’s leave, but that the court...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our grandparents called us the “twisted sisters,” said Riley Fox and Robyn Walton, co-owners of Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin. Born and raised in Southcentral Kentucky, Riley and Robyn were called the “twisted sisters” by their grandparents. “We were either fighting...
FRANKLIN, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow High placed on lockdown status due to student medical issue

UPDATE (9:45 a.m.) : Glasgow Police could not confirm whether the student was coding when they were removed from the school. A helicopter was being dispatched shortly after 9:40 a.m. to the hospital to transport a pediatric patient. Dispatch advised the helicopter team that the ailment is due to a pediatric drug overdose. The female patient is intubated and on a ventilator.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Alvaton Elementary 4th graders participate in STEAM Day activities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expeditions in Education visited Alvaton Elementary School as part of their Crossing America Live tour. “We have watched videos and done challenges already that they’ve already been working on, and so there was a build-up to today,” said Amanda Rupsch, an Alvaton Elementary 4th grade science teacher.
ALVATON, KY
935wain.com

Adair County Woman Dies In Residential Fire

On Thursday, January 19th, 2023 at 05:37 a.m., Adair County 911 received a call of a structure fire at 111 Sulpher Springs Road, 8 miles north of Columbia. The Columbia-Adair County Fire Department was notified and responded to the scene with 13 firefighters. Upon arrival, the rear of the house...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hawkins named WKU’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University student Tramaine Hawkins of Hopkinsville was named the institution’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar, a designation awarded to 100 undergraduate child and spousal dependents of active or activated U.S. military personnel for study abroad per academic year. The John S. McCain International Scholarship...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

County treasurer resigns amid frustrations with pay

GLASGOW — Barren County treasurer Jenny Hoffman has resigned. A letter of resignation was provided to Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie B. Byrd sometime before Monday, Jan. 16. The letter, provided to news media on Wednesday, indicates the resignation was effective Saturday, Jan. 14. “Not only did you hire in...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Two Barren County women indicted for murder

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46, for murder. On January 13, 2023, a Barren County Grand Jury indicted Logsdon and Bennett on...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges

A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs

Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WBKO

Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
FRANKLIN, KY
k105.com

3 people injured, one critically, after restaurant sign falls on car in Elizabethtown

Three people have been injured after high winds caused a restaurant sign to fall on a car in Elizabethtown. The incident, according to WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg, occurred Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:30 local time at the Denny’s restaurant at 2008 North Mulberry Street. The vehicle was not in a parking spot, but apparently driving by the sign to either park in the Denny’s side lot or visit a restaurant adjacent to Denny’s.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

