WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown. Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital. Glasgow Police have referred all questions to...
WBKO
New Barren County Treasurer appointed
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Barren County Treasurer Virginia Hoffman resigned on Jan. 14. Now, the Barren County Fiscal Court has appointed a new treasurer to take Hoffman’s place. Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Byrd said things were “a little bit chaotic” following Hoffman’s leave, but that the court...
WBKO
Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our grandparents called us the “twisted sisters,” said Riley Fox and Robyn Walton, co-owners of Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin. Born and raised in Southcentral Kentucky, Riley and Robyn were called the “twisted sisters” by their grandparents. “We were either fighting...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow High placed on lockdown status due to student medical issue
UPDATE (9:45 a.m.) : Glasgow Police could not confirm whether the student was coding when they were removed from the school. A helicopter was being dispatched shortly after 9:40 a.m. to the hospital to transport a pediatric patient. Dispatch advised the helicopter team that the ailment is due to a pediatric drug overdose. The female patient is intubated and on a ventilator.
935wain.com
Adair County Board Of Education Public Service Announcement: Gender & Sexuality Alliance Club
Last evening, Thursday, January 19th, 2023, the Adair County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved and adopted the following public announcement that we would like to share:. “Be it known that the Adair County Board of Education has had no involvement in making the decision thus allowing the “Gender &...
WBKO
Ryan Quarles’ first visit to Bowling Green after cancellation of campaign stop
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan Quarles, Agriculture Commissioner and Republican candidate for Governor of Kentucky, delivered his final keynote speech at the 2023 Kentucky Commodity Conference. This marks his first appearance in Bowling Green since his last visit was canceled. His campaign stop with the Republican Women’s Club of...
WBKO
Alvaton Elementary 4th graders participate in STEAM Day activities
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expeditions in Education visited Alvaton Elementary School as part of their Crossing America Live tour. “We have watched videos and done challenges already that they’ve already been working on, and so there was a build-up to today,” said Amanda Rupsch, an Alvaton Elementary 4th grade science teacher.
935wain.com
Adair County Woman Dies In Residential Fire
On Thursday, January 19th, 2023 at 05:37 a.m., Adair County 911 received a call of a structure fire at 111 Sulpher Springs Road, 8 miles north of Columbia. The Columbia-Adair County Fire Department was notified and responded to the scene with 13 firefighters. Upon arrival, the rear of the house...
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
WBKO
Hawkins named WKU’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University student Tramaine Hawkins of Hopkinsville was named the institution’s first Gilman-McCain Scholar, a designation awarded to 100 undergraduate child and spousal dependents of active or activated U.S. military personnel for study abroad per academic year. The John S. McCain International Scholarship...
wcluradio.com
County treasurer resigns amid frustrations with pay
GLASGOW — Barren County treasurer Jenny Hoffman has resigned. A letter of resignation was provided to Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie B. Byrd sometime before Monday, Jan. 16. The letter, provided to news media on Wednesday, indicates the resignation was effective Saturday, Jan. 14. “Not only did you hire in...
WBKO
Two Barren County women indicted for murder
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46, for murder. On January 13, 2023, a Barren County Grand Jury indicted Logsdon and Bennett on...
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
harlanenterprise.net
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
lakercountry.com
Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs
Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
WBKO
Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
k105.com
3 people injured, one critically, after restaurant sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Three people have been injured after high winds caused a restaurant sign to fall on a car in Elizabethtown. The incident, according to WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg, occurred Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:30 local time at the Denny’s restaurant at 2008 North Mulberry Street. The vehicle was not in a parking spot, but apparently driving by the sign to either park in the Denny’s side lot or visit a restaurant adjacent to Denny’s.
