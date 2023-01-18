Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
Kait 8
Fulton County man dies following prison fight
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died recently of injuries he sustained in a prison fight. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Timothy Hedrick died Saturday, Jan. 14, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock. According to the news release,...
KFVS12
Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County
The Jackson man arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles from a dealer in Cape Girardeau County will be in court next week. Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. A look at...
Kait 8
Volunteer fire department receives equipment donation
CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - The Cardwell Volunteer Fire Department gave a big thank you to members of the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Sedgewickville Fire Protection. Both helped the volunteers get some new extraction equipment according to a social media post. They also thanked the Mayor, Mike...
Kait 8
Williford Fire Chief given keys to department after Thursday meeting
WILLIFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Williford City Council held a meeting on Thursday night at the fire department to discuss a number of issuses, including the fire department being locked out of certain portions of the building. In a near-hour meeting on Thursday evening, Mayor Linda Brock answered questions from...
Kait 8
Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
Kait 8
A family continues to wait for answers
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The family of Marshall Price is still searching for answers to his death and held a protest outside the Greene County Detention Center in Paragould on Saturday. Marshall Price was incarcerated there and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2022. Online records show he...
neareport.com
Shooting from early Tuesday now a murder investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. – Jonesboro authorities say a shooting investigation from Tuesday morning is now a murder investigation after the victim died Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched around 3:21 AM to Meadowbrook Drive, locating a male with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers worked to aid the victim until fire and EMTs arrived on scene, a release posted to social media said.
Kait 8
Fire chief convicted of third degree assault
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper was seen getting into a physical altercation on his front lawn with his neighbors back in October. Kemper was charged Sunday, Oct. 23, for the incident with third-degree assault, and his wife was charged with third-degree battery, non-domestic. On Friday, Nov....
Kait 8
One person hurt in shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday evening. Officers confirmed one person was hurt and taken to the hospital from that shooting on Self Circle after 8 p.m., Jan. 19. A search for a suspect is underway, according to JPD. Region...
Kait 8
Family speaks out after mother of 13 was fatally hit by a truck
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - East Johnson Avenue is one of the most traveled roads in Jonesboro. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Carol Mucherson was attempting to cross the crosswalk near the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and State Street when she was hit by a pickup truck, leaving her with multiple life-threatening injuries.
Kait 8
Jacob’s Fight is Our Fight: Cave City & other communities rally behind Jacob Moore
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A quick look on the Cave City School District Facebook page will show you banners, photos and videos of classmates and teachers showing their support for senior Jacob Moore, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Jacob is a four-sport standout for the Cavemen, starring in...
Kait 8
Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Leachville man with aggravated robbery. In addition to the robbery charge, 23-year-old David Rojas, Jr., also faces charges of first-degree battery, possession of a firearm, theft of property, and terroristic threatening. Around 12:05 a.m. Monday,...
Kait 8
JPD investigates after suspects stole $1,500 worth of street signs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The two suspects stole a stop sign, eight streets sign, and the poles and mounting brackets along with them. A Jonesboro police officer was dispatched to the 4400 block of Wolf Den Lane on Tuesday, Jan 17 around 3 p.m. where they recovered the $1,500 worth of stolen street signs.
neareport.com
Thursday night shooting in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – A shooting happened just before 8 PM Thursday in Jonesboro, according to JPD PIO Sally Smith. Around 7:54 PM on January 19, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Self Circle in Jonesboro where they discovered a male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Smith told NEA Report. He was treated on scene and transported by EMS to an area hospital.
Kait 8
Air Tag helps find stolen vehicle
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A stolen car in Paragould was able to be located thanks to an Air Tag with GPS tracking. On Jan. 19, Paragould Police Officers were called about a stolen vehicle. The victim told police that their vehicle, wallet, and phone were all stolen. According to the...
Kait 8
Vigil for animal rescuers who lost home in fire
Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye on Bull Shoals Lake (Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties) and Norfork Lake (Baxter and Fulton counties). Resumen semanal del 19 de enero. Updated: 9 hours...
neareport.com
Man faces charge for indecent exposure to a child
JONESBORO, Ark. – A man in his mid-60s found himself in trouble with the law this week in Jonesboro on accusations he exposed himself to a child. The Jonesboro Police Department took the report after 7 PM on January 17 at the 300-block of State Street. The police report said the suspect exposed himself to the child next door.
Kait 8
Police investigating ‘incident’ at school
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a reported school threat remains under investigation. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Mammoth Spring School District posted on social media that a student reported a “potential threat” and police were notified. School administrators did not say what kind of threat had...
Kait 8
Man accused of breaking into cars at tow lot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces felony charges after police said employees at a Paragould tow yard caught him breaking into vehicles. According to the affidavit, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, workers saw 43-year-old Brandon Potter inside the fenced lot, throwing items over the fence. When police arrived, they...
