ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo handyman pleads guilty for stealing from elderly victim

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0kJ7ke3i00

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted grand larceny in the third degree.

Between Feb. 22, 2022 and June 21, 2022, the defendant, 33-year-old Jered C. Menter, fraudulently obtained over $23,000 from an elderly female victim while performing various home improvement projects at her home in Clarence.

Menter stole a number of checks from the victim and forged her signature, which resulted in a loss of $9,805.

Menter also used the victim's debit card to make numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals, which all totaled $8,676. He also used the victim's credit card information, which resulted in over $4,500 in unauthorized charges.

Menter's crimes were discovered by the victim's son after he audited his mother's financial accounts. She was reimbursed by her bank and credit card company after the theft was reported.

As a part of the plea, Menter signed two Confessions of Judgement to pay full restitution to the banks impacted by his crimes.

The defendant will face a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced on Thursday, March 30. He is currently released on his own recognizance.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman

BUFFALO, NY – A handyman working at the home of an elderly female victim in Buffalo was arrested and charged after he was found to have been writing himself checks using the victim’s checkbook and using her debit card for his own personal use. Police say 33-year-old Jered C. Menter stole $23,048 from the woman, which included writing a series of checks from the victim and forging her signature, which resulted in a loss of $9,805.00. “The defendant used the victim’s debit card to make numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals, which totaled $8,676.98. The defendant also fraudulently used the victim’s credit The post Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wyoming County man found guilty of making meth

WARSAW, N..Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man who was on parole for a drug charge was found guilty of making methamphetamine, the Wyoming County District Attorney said. 39-year-old Dain Kilian was found to have been making meth by a parole officer during a visit in March 2022. He was on parole on third-degree unlawful […]
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism

Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
SALAMANCA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Human trafficking happens in Allegany County

Read about a recent NYS Police investigation involving very young children. Human trafficking is real and it does happen even here. What is needed to abolish human trafficking?. 1. Awareness: educational campaigns, presentations, forums, word of mouth and online education through social media – check out The Potter’s Hands Foundation...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School

A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
HENRIETTA, NY
wnypapers.com

Burglary in Town of Niagara leads to shelter in place

Submitted by the Town of Niagara Police Department and Acting Chief Craig Guiliani. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5:12 p.m., officers from the Town of Niagara Police Department were dispatched to 8521 Porter Road (Royal Park Apartments) for a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, a Town of Niagara officer approached...
NIAGARA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy