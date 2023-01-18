Buffalo handyman pleads guilty for stealing from elderly victim

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted grand larceny in the third degree.

Between Feb. 22, 2022 and June 21, 2022, the defendant, 33-year-old Jered C. Menter, fraudulently obtained over $23,000 from an elderly female victim while performing various home improvement projects at her home in Clarence.

Menter stole a number of checks from the victim and forged her signature, which resulted in a loss of $9,805.

Menter also used the victim's debit card to make numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals, which all totaled $8,676. He also used the victim's credit card information, which resulted in over $4,500 in unauthorized charges.

Menter's crimes were discovered by the victim's son after he audited his mother's financial accounts. She was reimbursed by her bank and credit card company after the theft was reported.

As a part of the plea, Menter signed two Confessions of Judgement to pay full restitution to the banks impacted by his crimes.

The defendant will face a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced on Thursday, March 30. He is currently released on his own recognizance.

