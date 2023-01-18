ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Injury Report: Pacers Without Halliburton as OKC Returns Home

By Chris Becker
 3 days ago

Both teams will be without key pieces when Oklahoma City and Indiana meet Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City returns to its home court after a brief Eastern Conference road trip.

The Thunder enter the game on three-game win streak. They continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury, which continues to sideline him.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Pacer injury report is short but they will be without star second year player Tyrese Haliburton for the matchup.

Health and depth will be key factors in the matchup.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery
  • Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture
  • Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture
  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain
  • Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way
  • Eugene Omoruyi: Out: G League Two-Way

Indiana Pacers

  • Kendall Brown: Out: Right Tibia Stress Fracture
  • Tyrese Haliburton: Out: Left Knee, Elbow Sprains
  • Daniel Theis: Out: Right Knee Surgery
  • Trevelin Queen: Questionable: G League Two-Way

Tip-off for the Pacers and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Thunder are currently four-point favorites.

Oklahoma City, OK
