Read full article on original website
Related
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Comments / 0