‘Orange’ you glad the number of NC counties with high COVID levels on CDC map has dropped this far?
The number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone for COVID-19 is falling just as fast as it rose.
foxwilmington.com
COVID-19 community levels decrease to medium and low for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After an increase to high earlier in the month, CDC COVID-19 community levels for southeastern North Carolina counties have decreased to medium and low as of Wednesday, Jan. 18. New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick and Columbus counties have a low community level, while Bladen county has...
After 30 years of special education funding limits, NC parents want change
RALEIGH, N.C. — Note: This article is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that have resulted from the case. For years, Susan Book’s daily routine...
NCDHHS: Most COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes since August
State officials haven’t counted this many COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina’s nursing homes since August.
Child Care Stabilization Program: Over $650 million for NC families for children's education and care
It won't be wrong to say that children living in financially strong and fit families are likely to remain healthy, succeed at school and college and become self-sufficient and confident when they grow up.
WLOS.com
'Our schools are severely underfunded:' NC ranks near bottom of public education funding
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report gives North Carolina an F grade when it comes to funding public education. "Making the Grade: How Fair is School Funding in your State" was released by the Education Law Center in December. The report ranks North Carolina near the very bottom...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Tests Alcohol Monitoring Bracelets To Combat Impaired Driving
North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced an upgraded “Booze It And Lose It” campaign that will initially be tested in western North Carolina. Seven western North Carolina counties will participate in the enhanced program, which involves fitting offenders with Continuous Alcohol Monitoring (CAM) bracelets. The devices are able to detect the presence of alcohol in a person’s sweat.
State Health Plan rejects contract protests as Blue Cross promises to 'pursue efforts'
North Carolina officials in charge of the health plan for state employees said Friday that they rejected a contract protest from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, which is fighting to keep a multibillion-dollar contract recently awarded to one of the company’s competitors. The decision is an...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Coffee Isn’t the Most Popular Caffeine Source for North Carolina
Are you a coffee drinker? We know plenty of people enjoy drinking coffee when they need that extra boost of caffeine. That one cup of joe in the morning is what gives some people the extra charge they need. So, you may think that coffee is the No. 1 source of caffeine for most people, right? Guess again!
State adds new leader at agency in charge of hurricane help
RALEIGH, N.C. — A shakeup in leadership at the state agency in charge of helping hurricane Florence and Matthew victims get back into their homes. This is happening one month after our latest WRAL Documentary, "Aftermath" exposed some of the problems and delays at the agency. We know a...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
Human trafficking: New strategy, new data fuel the fight in North Carolina
(The Center Square) – A confluence of recent developments is focusing attention on human trafficking in North Carolina, from a new task force devoted to coordinating law enforcement efforts to a fresh report detailing the scope of the problem. Pam Strickland, founder of the nonprofit NC Stop Human Trafficking,...
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that's been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office. The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S. and...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
country1037fm.com
These Are The Wealthiest Towns In North Carolina
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in North Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Just look at some of the most expensive homes for sale just in Charlotte. There are some high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in North Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in North Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
wfmynews2.com
What needs to happen for North Carolina to get mobile drivers licenses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Your smartphone is pretty much an all-in-one. You have your contracts, music, social media, and very soon, that could also include your driver's license. North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is trying to take steps to make it a reality, but what would that entail?. Currently,...
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Political response muted as questions linger on state auditor's car crash
News this week that state auditor Beth Wood ran her state-owned vehicle into a parked car last month in downtown Raleigh, then allegedly left the scene, yielded a muted response from her colleagues Friday as they waited on the auditor to address multiple outstanding questions. Most members of the Council...
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
