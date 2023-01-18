ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina Tests Alcohol Monitoring Bracelets To Combat Impaired Driving

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced an upgraded “Booze It And Lose It” campaign that will initially be tested in western North Carolina. Seven western North Carolina counties will participate in the enhanced program, which involves fitting offenders with Continuous Alcohol Monitoring (CAM) bracelets. The devices are able to detect the presence of alcohol in a person’s sweat.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Coffee Isn’t the Most Popular Caffeine Source for North Carolina

Are you a coffee drinker? We know plenty of people enjoy drinking coffee when they need that extra boost of caffeine. That one cup of joe in the morning is what gives some people the extra charge they need. So, you may think that coffee is the No. 1 source of caffeine for most people, right? Guess again!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation

The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that's been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office. The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S. and...
UTAH STATE
These Are The Wealthiest Towns In North Carolina

Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in North Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Just look at some of the most expensive homes for sale just in Charlotte. There are some high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in North Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in North Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

