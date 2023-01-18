Read full article on original website
Nebraska state parks featured again on RV reality show
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska parks are set to be featured again on a reality TV show. Parks in northeast Nebraska will be on an episode of "RV There Yet?" on the Discovery Channel. Host and Nebraska native Patrice McCabe and her husband Kevin will make stops at the Niobrara...
NSP troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents during snowstorm
North Platte, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents on Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm swept across major parts of the state. Over the past two days, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs...
National blood donor month honors those who donate and encourages more people to give
KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Blood Donor Month, meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood. Emily Holley, the Regional Communications Manager at American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, said one out of seven procedures done at hospitals are blood transfusions while only around 3 percent of people in the country give blood.
