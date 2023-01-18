ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 divisional round

The NFL playoffs roll on to the divisional round, meaning for the first time this postseason, the Chiefs and Eagles will take the field. Both teams had a week off after clinching the top seeds in their respective conferences. While both teams are positioned strong heading into the playoffs, it is worth noting that the week of rest hasn't always benefitted teams in the past. Last year, both No. 1 seeds were knocked off in their first playoff games.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
Why Bengals vs. Bills is being played in Buffalo: Explaining the NFL's home-field advantage ruling for 2023 playoffs

The NFL's playoff format had to be tweaked a bit for the 2023 edition in response to the cancellation of the Bills vs. Bengals Week 17 game. Buffalo and Cincinnati were supposed to play one another on "Monday Night Football" and the game began without issue. However, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter and had to be resuscitated on the field as players watched in horror.
Who is the Bengals' backup quarterback? Cincinnati's 2023 QB depth chart behind Joe Burrow

Last season, one year after suffering a terrible injury to his left knee, Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the brink of a Lombardi trophy. Now, he's back trying to do it again. Burrow and the Bengals will head to Buffalo this weekend for a massive divisional playoff matchup against the Bills. The winners will move on to the AFC Championship, while the losers will have their dreams of a Super Bowl crushed.
Cowboys Playoff Impact: Did Dallas Get Tom Brady's Bucs Coach Fired?

Byron Leftwich, by most accounts, has a pretty fine resume, which includes him teaming up with Tom Brady to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl two years ago. But the Bucs offensive coordinator is now looking for a new job after four years in Tampa Bay. Leftwich is out on the street ...
Who is the 49ers' backup quarterback? San Francisco's 2023 QB depth chart behind Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy has steadied the quarterback carousel in San Francisco — but what if it gets out of whack in the playoffs?. The 49ers have dealt with a rotating door of quarterback play in 2022. Starter Trey Lance injured his ankle in Week 1, leading to a season-ending IR stint. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in Week 13, leading to the Purdy run all the way to the NFC divisional round.
How Jonah Williams, other offensive line starters being out impacts Bengals' playoff hopes

The Bengals' goal for the 2022 offseason was simple: revamp the offensive line. Despite taking a playoff-record 19 sacks in the 2022 playoffs, Joe Burrow managed to will Cincinnati to its third Super Bowl appearance in team history. But with the franchise quarterback having suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020 and having taken 51 regular-season sacks in 2021 (tied for the 40th-most in a single season), it was clear the line needed to change.
Who is the Eagles' backup quarterback? Philadelphia's 2023 QB depth chart behind Jalen Hurts

The Eagles are getting back an important piece of their offense for Saturday's divisional game vs. the Giants. Quarterback Jalen Hurts may have played in Philadelphia's Week 18 game vs. the NFC East foes, but was clearly limited as he recovered from a lingering shoulder injury that kept him out of action in Weeks 16 and 17. That contributed to a 20-of-35 passing performance for 229 yards and an interception, as well as only 13 yards on nine rushes.
