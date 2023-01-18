Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
Brittany Mahomes Describes Wild Tailgate Scene Before Jaguars-Chiefs Playoff Game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany described an absolutely wild tailgate scene ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jaguars. With the Chiefs scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars fans came out in full force. After winning their first playoff game since 2017, Jacksonville had something to celebrate.
NFL Playoffs on NBC4: Chiefs host Jaguars in divisional round
(WCMH) — The final game on NBC4 of this NFL season will come to you from Kansas City, Missouri at 4:30 p.m. as the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The top-seeded Chiefs are fresh off a seventh consecutive AFC West title and are now two wins away […]
Sporting News
NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 divisional round
The NFL playoffs roll on to the divisional round, meaning for the first time this postseason, the Chiefs and Eagles will take the field. Both teams had a week off after clinching the top seeds in their respective conferences. While both teams are positioned strong heading into the playoffs, it is worth noting that the week of rest hasn't always benefitted teams in the past. Last year, both No. 1 seeds were knocked off in their first playoff games.
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
Sporting News
What is the Q-Collar? Explaining the band NFL players like Dalton Schultz, Tony Pollard wear around their neck
If you've tuned in to an NFL game recently, you may have noticed something interesting around the necks of NFL players. No, it's not jewelry, but something that might be the new wave in head injury prevention: the Q-Collar. The Q-Collar is the latest attempt in head injury prevention, but...
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB says he's 'good to go' after taking hit vs. Jaguars
The Chiefs' chances for a Lombardi Trophy nearly took a major blow Saturday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to briefly leave Kansas City's dvisional round playoff game with an ankle injury after taking a hit by Jaguars defensive tackle Arden Key. Key fell on Mahomes' leg after reaching the...
Sporting News
Why Bengals vs. Bills is being played in Buffalo: Explaining the NFL's home-field advantage ruling for 2023 playoffs
The NFL's playoff format had to be tweaked a bit for the 2023 edition in response to the cancellation of the Bills vs. Bengals Week 17 game. Buffalo and Cincinnati were supposed to play one another on "Monday Night Football" and the game began without issue. However, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter and had to be resuscitated on the field as players watched in horror.
Sporting News
Who do Chiefs or Jaguars play next? Potential opponents for 2023 AFC championship game
Very few would have predicted a Chiefs vs. Jaguars matchup in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at the beginning of the season (or parts of the regular season, for that matter). Sure, the Chiefs have been up towards the top of the standings all season. But the Jaguars...
Sporting News
Is Kyle Shanahan related to Mike Shanahan? NFL coaches share more than just success
Mike Shanahan's legacy lives on in the NFL in more ways than one. Iterations and offshoots of the famed "Shanahan" offense are still widely used across the league, and in some places, to great success. One of those places is San Francisco, where Kyle Shanahan has executed the scheme to...
Sporting News
Christian McCaffrey trade details: Breaking down the draft picks involved in 49ers-Panthers swap
One of the biggest trades of the season is shaping up to be the 49ers acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. McCaffrey has thrived in Kyle Shanahan's offense, not as a focal point, but as a complement to an already elite suite of weapons. McCaffrey had 1,210 yards in 11...
Sporting News
Why Lil Jon is performing at halftime of Chiefs vs. Jaguars playoff game
When you think of Kansas City, do you think of Lil Jon?. You will on Saturday, as the Chiefs-Jaguars halftime show is going to feature the Atlanta-born rapper, producer, and hype man. The already extremely loud Arrowhead Stadium is going to have the party hitmaker performing at halftime. The Chiefs...
Sporting News
Who is the Bengals' backup quarterback? Cincinnati's 2023 QB depth chart behind Joe Burrow
Last season, one year after suffering a terrible injury to his left knee, Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the brink of a Lombardi trophy. Now, he's back trying to do it again. Burrow and the Bengals will head to Buffalo this weekend for a massive divisional playoff matchup against the Bills. The winners will move on to the AFC Championship, while the losers will have their dreams of a Super Bowl crushed.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Playoff Impact: Did Dallas Get Tom Brady's Bucs Coach Fired?
Byron Leftwich, by most accounts, has a pretty fine resume, which includes him teaming up with Tom Brady to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl two years ago. But the Bucs offensive coordinator is now looking for a new job after four years in Tampa Bay. Leftwich is out on the street ...
Sporting News
Who has the most catches in an NFL playoff game? Chiefs' Travis Kelce falls one short of mark in impressive performance
It's hard to make a case against Travis Kelce as the best tight end in the NFL. He continued to bolster his claim early against the Jaguars on Saturday, hauling in 10 catches in the first half of the teams' AFC divisional round game, even with Patrick Mahomes exiting with an ankle injury toward the end of the first quarter.
Sporting News
Who is the 49ers' backup quarterback? San Francisco's 2023 QB depth chart behind Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy has steadied the quarterback carousel in San Francisco — but what if it gets out of whack in the playoffs?. The 49ers have dealt with a rotating door of quarterback play in 2022. Starter Trey Lance injured his ankle in Week 1, leading to a season-ending IR stint. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in Week 13, leading to the Purdy run all the way to the NFC divisional round.
Sporting News
How Jonah Williams, other offensive line starters being out impacts Bengals' playoff hopes
The Bengals' goal for the 2022 offseason was simple: revamp the offensive line. Despite taking a playoff-record 19 sacks in the 2022 playoffs, Joe Burrow managed to will Cincinnati to its third Super Bowl appearance in team history. But with the franchise quarterback having suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020 and having taken 51 regular-season sacks in 2021 (tied for the 40th-most in a single season), it was clear the line needed to change.
Sporting News
Who is the Eagles' backup quarterback? Philadelphia's 2023 QB depth chart behind Jalen Hurts
The Eagles are getting back an important piece of their offense for Saturday's divisional game vs. the Giants. Quarterback Jalen Hurts may have played in Philadelphia's Week 18 game vs. the NFC East foes, but was clearly limited as he recovered from a lingering shoulder injury that kept him out of action in Weeks 16 and 17. That contributed to a 20-of-35 passing performance for 229 yards and an interception, as well as only 13 yards on nine rushes.
Sporting News
Damar Hamlin recovery update: Latest news on Bills safety after Week 17 collapse vs. Bengals
The football world was shaken by the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a Week 17 game against the Bengals earlier in January. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a routine tackle in the first quarter and needed to be resuscitated on the field before being transported to a Cincinnati trauma center.
Sporting News
Why Ja Morant, Grizzlies turned 'it's a parade inside my city' into postgame victory chant
There aren't too many teams having as much fun as the Grizzlies. They dance their way to the court for warm-ups. They do their "Big Memphis" rendition of the Cha-Cha Slide during pregame introductions. And after wins, they take turns crashing each other's walk-off interviews. Since the Grizzlies are very...
